COMPREHENSIVE GUIDE TO HEALTHCARE RIGHTS OF PATIENTS, CARERS AND PRACTITIONERS

Submitted by: STRAIGHTFORWARD PUBLISHING Friday, 27th October 2023 Page 1 A Straightforward Guide to Healthcare Rights and Law for Patients, Carers and Practitioners

This very timely book, A Straightforward Guide to Healthcare Rights and Law for Patients, Carers and Practitioners, written against the backdrop of turbulence in the NHS, and perceived risks to patient safety, is comprehensive and easy to read, accessible to all and discusses patient rights in relation to their healthcare needs and the law that governs the delivery of healthcare and regulates healthcare practitioners.

This book will be ideal for those wishing to know more about healthcare rights and law, whether a patient, someone caring for a patient, or healthcare practitioners. The following areas are covered in detail:

• Adult and child patients

• The role of relatives and carers

• Consent

• Confidentiality

• Accessing health records

• Decision making • If something goes wrong

The authors: Marc Cornock is a senior lecturer in healthcare law at The Open University. He regularly writes and lectures on various aspects of healthcare law.

Lindsay Giddings is a lecturer in social work at The Open University, with a background in social work practice with children and families.

Published 22nd May 2023, ISBN: 978-1- 80236-149-0 Price: GBP 11.99

