Excel Grows its Category 6A Market Share

Oct 2023, Excel Networking - the copper and optical fibre infrastructure provider - is delighted to announce that their share of the Category 6A market has increased to 22% putting them second in the UK, based on 2022 sales figures.



BSRIA, the UK-based testing, instrumentation, research and consultancy organisation, published their World Market for Structured Cabling report in April 2023, where the announcement was reported.



In the latest report BSRIA reported that Category 6 still accounts for most of the total market share but Category 6A solutions are expected to grow and be on par with Category 6 during 2023 and with more than half of the Category 6A connections being shielded.



Ross McLetchie UK Sales Director commented, “We are delighted to see the increase in the Category 6A market share, we are seeing far more tenders requesting Category 6A solutions and we took the decision some time ago to standardise our screened and unscreened Category 6a cable designs to offer B2ca Euroclass performance therefore giving our customers the highest classification of resistance to fire, as well as market leading performance levels.”



Ross continued “Our range of Category 6A components is extensive with a wide choice of unloaded keystone patch frames including 0.5U panels, angled keystone jack panels, angled and flat patch panels, many of which are suitable for high density applications. We’ve also recently launched a range of Category 6A Mini LSOH Blade Patch Leads with a unique plug that is short in length and much easier for engineers to handle. The range is constantly being enhanced and developed.”



Ross continued “The Excel brand has been built on a foundation of being a quality, premium performance end-to-end infrastructure solution backed by a comprehensive 25-year warranty. Our unrivalled product range that is supported by independent third-party verification is fully CPR UKCA compliant.”



Ross concluded “Sustainability is a key focus are for the brand, we were the first vendor to remove [single-use plastichttps://excel-networking.com/plastic-free-packaging] from the majority of our product packaging, and we are continuing to reduce the amount of packaging where we can and supply products in FSC sourced cardboard and paper. We are now also providing Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) to provide



quantifiable data to demonstrate the environmental impact of our products – these reports can be downloaded from our website and are particularly useful for tender responses.”



