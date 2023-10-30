Contact:

Additional Capital Increases its investment in Be-A Education Ltd, Fostering Innovation in Online Vocational Training





[London, UK] - Be-A Education Ltd, a provider of certified online vocational training for individuals and UK SMEs, is proud to announce a recent investment from Additional Capital, the direct investments arm of a London-based Family Office. This investment will further empower Be-A Education Ltd to expand its offering, connect learners with job opportunities, and catalyse the growth of their mobile-first platforms in order to ‘Make Opportunity Accessible’.



Key Points:



Vocational Training Revolution: Be-A Education Ltd has an 8 year track record of offering online vocational training, offering certified courses tailored to the needs of both individuals and UK SMEs. The company is committed to fostering skill development and career advancement at a time of rapidly changing skills requirements and an increasing skills gap.





Investment Catalyst: The investment from Additional Capital, in including follow-on investments from existing Limited Partners, will provide the necessary financial resources to bolster Be-A Education Ltd's b2c offering, NewSkillsAcademy.co.uk and it’s b2b offering StaffSkillsTraining.co.uk. This investment will drive innovation beyond traditional course offerings, focusing on developing a mobile-first platform of diversified career development services and facilitating connections between individual learners and job opportunities at UK SMEs.





Controlling Stake: As a result of this investment, Additional Capital, in partnership with CEO Ian McClelland, now holds a controlling stake in Be-A Education Ltd, strengthening their commitment to realising the company's vision of ‘Making Opportunity Accessible’.





Subscription Model and Partnerships: Be-A Education Ltd recently introduced an accessible 'all-you-can-eat' subscription model for individuals seeking self-development and career advancement opportunities. The company has also forged strategic partnerships with larger companies like Vodafone, Tesco and the Federation of Small Businesses, extending their learning opportunities to a wider audience.









Be-A Education Ltd is dedicated to improving social mobility in the UK. The company offers its platform at a discounted rate to several UK housing associations and charities, enabling individuals from diverse backgrounds to access high-quality vocational training at low or no cost.







Quotes:



‘This investment is a vote of confidence from Addition, allowing us to further improve the quality of our technology and offering for both individuals looking to improve themselves and their prospects and also for SME’s wanting to provide both mandatory training and also additional benefits to boost staff engagement.’ [Ian McClelland, CEO, Be-A Education Ltd]





‘We are pleased to be able to continue to support Ian and his team on the journey to build a best-in-class upskilling platform in the UK. There is a clear need for this type of education and Be-A is well positioned to be able to meet this need. We’re excited to continue this journey.’ [Jay Verjee, Founding Partner, Addition Capital]



About Be-A Education Ltd:



Be-A Education Ltd is a forward-thinking provider of online vocational training, dedicated to bridging the skills gap and enhancing career opportunities for individuals and SMEs in the UK. The company's innovative approach to online education hopes to reshape the landscape of vocational training, making vocational training and self improvement easy to access and use - particularly for those who've been let down by traditional educational routes and for businesses who can’t afford expensive and complex enterprise HR systems.



For more information about Be-A Education Ltd, please visit https://be-a.co.uk .



www.newskillsacademy.co.uk

www.staffskillstraining.co.uk



For media inquiries or further information, please contact:



Harriet Lawrence

Chief Operating Officer

Be-A Education Ltd

harriet@be-a.co.uk

01920 897663





