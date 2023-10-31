BERLIN, 31st October 2023- In an era defined by rapid change and global uncertainty, the need for innovation and disruption has never been more critical. Today, we are thrilled to announce the launch of a groundbreaking series, hosted on WELT, that focuses on leaders and businesses redefining the future: Innovation and Disruption Leaders: Breaking Today’s Status Quo for Tomorrow’s Decisions.



The ongoing turbulence in the global market has necessitated a fundamental shift in how businesses operate. Adaptability and agility have become paramount, driving companies to modernise and transform their strategies. In response to this pressing need, our campaign delves into the inspiring stories of individuals and organisations that have not only weathered the storm but have thrived amidst the chaos.



Innovation and Disruption Leaders on Handelsblatt serves as a beacon of insight and inspiration for entrepreneurs, executives, and enthusiasts alike. By showcasing the remarkable journeys of those who have embraced change, this series illuminates the path forward for industries worldwide. Through in-depth interviews, case studies, and expert analyses, viewers will gain invaluable knowledge on how to navigate the complexities of today’s business landscape.



“At a time when the only constant is change, it is imperative to recognise and celebrate the pioneers who have successfully adapted to the evolving market dynamics,” said CEO of TBD Media Group, Paolo Zanini. “This series is not just a showcase of achievements; it is a testament to the power of innovation and disruption in shaping a better tomorrow.”



Innovation and Disruption Leaders: Breaking Today’s Status Quo for Tomorrow’s Decisions is a testament to the spirit of resilience and ingenuity that defines our age. This series will not only provide a platform for these inspiring stories but also empower others to embrace change and drive meaningful impact.





To find out more about the campaign, click here: https://www.handelsblatt.com/



Companies that are featured in the campaign includes:

Matrix Technology: Innovation thrives on secured platforms

August Brötje: Contribution to the sustainable heating transition

Assmann: The partner for New Work solutions

Cognizant: Bridge builder to the digital future

Sopra: The strong partner for innovations in the fintech industry



Media contact

Supprija Sanmuganathan

Marketing Coordinator

TBD Media Group

s.sanmuganathan@tbdmediagroup.com