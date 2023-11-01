The business world is always evolving and those able to bring an innovative approach to the table have the opportunity to reshape the business landscape. The established order is there to be disrupted and to improve on what has already been achieved marks a business out in a crowded marketplace.



TBD Media Group is proud to announce its Innovation and Disruption Leaders Campaign, as they seek to shine a light on those bringing a unique approach to business in the present day. The ability to meet and exceed the expectations of customers, employees and stakeholders demonstrates flexibility in a challenging business climate.



“We are extremely proud of this campaign, as it helps to highlight the incredible work being done in business when an innovative and flexible mindset is present,” said TBD Media Group CEO, Paolo Zanini.



“These businesses - as well as the individuals behind them, are clear examples of what can be achieved in a challenging business climate and they are sure to inspire many others.”



The Innovation and Disruption Leaders Campaign will showcase a series of in-depth interviews and profiles featuring prominent business leaders. The campaign will be a chance to look at the experiences of those interviewed, providing the audience with a unique insight into how genuinely innovative businesses are developed. The I&D campaign will explore how the future of business is being moulded by these individuals and their visionary plans for the future.



Find out more about the Innovation & Disruption Leaders campaign, at https://www.cbsnews.com/video/playlist/innovators-disruptors....



Companies that are featured in this campaign includes:

Arcadia: Technology and data platform is powering the next generation of climate solutions

Belden: is on a transformational journey to a solutions provider, solving our customers’ most complex data challenges

M-A-C Cosmetics: How M·A·C VIVA GLAM leveraged the power of community to transform society



