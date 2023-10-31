nationalgeographic.com/culture/article/uk-cool-list-2024



LONDON (31 October 2023) — National Geographic Traveller (UK) has revealed The Cool List 2024, the editors’ selection of destinations set to make the news over the next 12 months.



From wildlife havens and urban escapes to off-grid locales and cultural gems, The Cool List identifies top places and spaces around the world where tourism benefits communities and the environment as much as the visitors and locals themselves.



The 30 entries reflect an incredible range, featuring everything from exciting immersive journeys to inspirational visits that could take just a few hours. The full results can be seen in the December 2023 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), on UK newsstands from 2 November. Stay tuned also for National Geographic’s Best of the World 2024 travel recommendations, the annual franchise reimagined in scope and content, publishing in early 2024.



Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “Whether it’s culinary excellence, solar eclipses, night trains, new national parks, rewilding initiatives, ancient wonders revisited or cultural landmarks, we’ve curated some of the best travel destinations for the next 12 months. From Canada, the US and Argentina to Sierra Leone, Sikkim, Australia and beyond, the world is represented in all its full glory.



“The Cool List 2024 also has a strong focus on the UK and Europe, with almost half the entries offering our readers easy access to some of the world’s most alluring destinations close to home.”



The 30 entries are:



Europe

Albanian Alps, Albania

Belfast, Northern Ireland

Emilia-Romagna, Italy

Europe by train

Galloway & Southern Ayrshire, Scotland

Nordland, Norway

North Yorkshire, England

Pompeii, Italy

Saimaa, Finland

Tartu, Estonia

The Euros, Germany

Valletta, Malta

Wales

Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland



The Americas

Atacama Desert, Chile

Lima, Peru

New York State, USA

Miami, USA

Dominica

Nova Scotia, Canada

Texas, USA

Yucatán Peninsula, Mexico

Iberá Wetlands, Argentina



Africa

Akagera, Rwanda

Andrefana Dry Forests, Madagascar

Sierra Leone



Asia

Sikkim, India

Tainan, Taiwan

Xi’an, China



Australasia

Victoria, Australia



The Cool List 2024 will be published in full in the December 2023 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), available for UK readers to purchase, from 2 November 2023, priced £5.25.



To see the full list online, visit: nationalgeographic.com/culture/article/uk-cool-list-2024



National Geographic’s Best of the World 2024 selections are set to follow The Cool List, in early 2024.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £5.25, is available via subscription and on newsstands and is published 10 times a year. Visit nationalgeographic.com/travel for more information.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.com/travel



Nat Geo Media is a worldwide digital, social and print publisher, operating in more than 170 countries, with several print and digital products and more than half a billion followers on social media. Our mission is to inspire curious fans of all ages through bold and innovative storytelling about people, places and projects that shape our world, and enable our fans to connect, explore, engage with and care about the world.



For more information, visit nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok





