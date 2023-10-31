Denver, CO – October 31, 2023 – Arcadia, a technology company connecting the clean energy future, was featured in TBD Media’s Innovation and Disruption Leaders documentary series, which will be available through CBSnews.com. The video features Arcadia’s two primary offerings: Their energy data platform, Arc, which gives businesses access to automated, comprehensive, global utility data and their industry-leading community solar program, which allows renters and homeowners to connect to local solar projects and receive guaranteed annual savings on their power bills.



“In order to electrify everything, we need to pull out all the rich data that lives with utilities so that companies providing clean energy technologies can actually build their solutions and execute their projects,” says Kiran Bhatraju, CEO and founder of Arcadia. “Today, we empower energy innovators across every vertical to allow them to deliver their products and services to customers who want cleaner, cheaper energy.”



As part of TBD Media’s Innovation and Disruption Leaders Campaign, aimed at recognizing and celebrating industry's most innovative and disruptive leaders and highlighting their unique perspectives and business strategies, Arcadia shares its distinct approach to unlocking utility data and connecting the clean energy future.



- The Arc platform empowers corporations and solution providers with comprehensive utility data, illuminating energy consumption, costs, and carbon emissions. Bolstered by Arc’s product suite, businesses gain valuable insights for a wide range of use cases — from building their own energy solutions to meeting sustainability and reporting goals.



- Arcadia’s industry-leading community solar program allows renters and homeowners to connect to a local solar farm without having to install solar panels on their own property. Arcadia manages the solar farm and distributes the solar credits to its subscribers, who receive guaranteed annual savings on their power bills.



“The synergy between the Arc platform and community solar program holds transformative potential for an accelerated clean energy transition,” said Bhatraju. “Our unwavering commitment to democratizing clean energy underscores these products as pivotal strides toward a sustainable, decarbonized world.”



And in particular, as momentum for community solar has grown nationwide, the company’s President, Patrick McCamley, emphasized Arcadia’s position as the industry leader in the space: “We will soon have over two (2) megawatts under management, which is roughly north of 200,000 customers and growing,” he said. “And we’re a big reason the market has unlocked.”





About Arcadia

Arcadia unlocks access to global utility data. Our technology powers the next generation of climate solutions, giving anyone the tools to electrify and decarbonize. Arcadia’s Arc platform combines comprehensive utility data, tariffs and API’s under one roof to allow any company to act on its environmental impact and build the next generation of energy products and climate tech solutions.



Founded in 2014 on the belief everyone deserves access to clean energy, Arcadia also manages the nation’s largest community solar portfolio, helping to tackle energy injustice while spurring economic growth with approximately 2 GW of solar under management. Learn more





