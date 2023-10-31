Online docuseries focuses on companies shaping the future of the digital world



St. Louis, MO – October 31st 2023 – Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of digitization and network infrastructure solutions, was recently invited by CBSNews.com to take part in a series highlighting innovations that are creating a better, safer, more efficient and more connected world. The episode, which is part of the “Innovation and Disruption Leaders” series, will premiere on CBSnews.com on October 31, 2023.



The episode chronicles Belden’s 120-year history at the forefront of every major technological advancement, providing products for breakthroughs such as the inventions of Thomas Edison, the first computer network and the International Space Station. This sets the backdrop for the company’s position as a leader in developing the network and data solutions that impact everyday operations for industrial facilities, mass transit systems, hospitals, energy providers, data centers, hotels and more, ultimately impacting the lives of all who interact in those settings.



“If you think about daily activities such as taking a train to work, securely entering your building, having power delivered reliably to your home or business, experiencing good internet and Wi-Fi to perform your job well, and many other things, you may not realize the infrastructure that must be in place to do all of this in a safe, reliable manner,” said Dr. Ashish Chand, Belden President and CEO. “Belden makes this happen, providing the network and data solutions that make all of these things work. These are solutions that you don’t even have to think about or know about it while using them. That’s what so special about what Belden does.”



Dr. Chand described Belden’s evolution from a maker of best-in-class connectivity products that have powered networks for decades, to a company that now works with customers to identify business challenges and solve them by developing network and data solutions that leverage Belden's products as the backbone of the network infrastructure.



In addition to Dr. Chand, Brian Lieser, Executive Vice President of Industrial Automation Solutions, Jay Wirts, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Solutions and Andries Boone, Managing Director of Solutions Delivery Americas, also took part in the filming. Each shared their perspectives on innovation and how Belden is shaping the future.



“Our ability to create solutions starts with understanding where our customers are and where they want to go,” said Boone. “Together, we co-innovate with them to plot a path to get them there. This is what Belden does really well.”



