LONDON (2 November 2023) — With the new year fast approaching, we’ve crossed the world to find the 30 most exciting destinations and trends for The Cool List 2024. With landmark hotel openings, ambitious rewilding projects and new train routes, there’s a lot to choose from for your next trip — whether you’re looking to connect with nature in Norway, scale Himalayan peaks or savour the culinary stars of Lima.



Our annual Winter Sports guide is also back this month, celebrating the cold season with dozens of ideas for snowy breaks. From the top European ski hubs to guides to Japan, Greenland, Turkey and North America, the 100-page publication offers insights into pistes and peaks worldwide.



ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:

Denmark: Explore Danish maritime culture on a tall ship adventure in the South Funen Archipelago.

Uganda: The wildlife of Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Canada: Chasing the Northern Lights in the remote town of Churchill, Manitoba province.

USA: Long-distance rail trips to take in epic landscapes.

Melbourne: In Victoria’s state capital, local innovators are breathing new life into forgotten spaces.

Amman: Culture, cuisine and craft in Jordan’s kaleidoscopic, mountain-fringed capital.

Tunisia: From laid-back coastal towns and diving spots to mountain trails in the county’s northern reaches.

Warsaw: Traditional Polish flavours have found a new home in fine-dining establishments.

Central London: Hotels to escape the crowds at, from budget boutiques to spruced-up luxury boltholes.



Smart traveller: Saddling up in Georgia’s Tusheti region; the salt workers of India’s Habra city; Barcelona’s La Sagrada Família nears completion; Europe’s new UNESCO World Heritage Sites; the flavours of Sierra Leone; a pedal-powered tour of Malmö; design-led stays in Siem Reap; a Christmas break in Lapland; beach views and seafood in Aberdeen; a staycation in Arnside and Silverdale; great illustrated travel books and photography collections; and overnight essentials.



Notes from an author: The crafts of Morocco with Peter Bellerby.

Meet the adventurer: Maritime archaeologist Mensun Bound delves deep.



Travel talk: Ask the Experts gives advice on planning a two-island trip to the Caribbean; discovering less-visited ancient sights in Greece; joining an introductory painting course on a UK break; and looking out for bed bugs when travelling. The Info celebrates the history of the Christmas tree, while Hot Topic looks at the future of rail travel in the UK now that the HS2 upgrade is no longer on the cards. Finally, How I Got the Shot captures New York’s dynamic spirit.



Win a four-night trip for two to Yorkshire.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published 10 times a year.



