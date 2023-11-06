**Embargoed to 7am 7th November**



Leading construction consultancy and construction management firm K2, has appointed Paul Franklin as Managing Director, as part of its expansion programme throughout the UK and Europe. K2 is part of the Hanmi Global group of companies, an international PM CM organisation, headquartered in South Korea but with operations globally.



Paul, who formerly held a role of Vice President at Britishvolt, will lead the strategic direction for the company’s ongoing growth alongside its board of directors and CEO.



Paul brings with him a wealth of experience as a chartered surveyor with a background in business management, mergers & acquisitions, investments, project management and construction. He also draws upon his leadership experience from his former role as an officer in the British Armed Forces.



K2 Managing Director, Paul Franklin, said: “This is an exciting time to be joining K2, and I’m delighted to be joining the Hamni Global group. K2 has made significant advances in the last few months, particularly establishing itself in the Northeast of England and securing the SeAH Wind project, the largest of its kind in the world. I look forward to leading the team into the future, as we continue to grow and expand the business in all disciplines and regions.”



Founder and CEO of K2, John Setra, added: “Paul’s impressive career spans various roles across the globe. This includes a tenure in the military serving in Afghanistan, as well as delivering Europe’s largest Mercedes-Benz dealership while at Lei Shing Hong Group. We’re thrilled that he has joined our team, helping to take the business to the next level.”



About K2

K2 is an innovative construction consultancy offering Project Management, Cost Management, Construction Management and Development Management. Its headquarters are in London. K2’s vision is to transform construction consultancy, making it fit for the future. K2 delivers projects with efficiency, imagination, and assurance, creating sustainable, flexible spaces to meet the evolving needs of future generations.