London: Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th November, 2023

Ghana: Saturday 16th and Sunday, 17th December, 2023





Tickets and further information available at: Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo 2023 (London) Tickets, Multiple Dates|Eventbrite

@ghpropertyexpo





The biggest celebration of African lifestyle and property outside of the continent is back in London for its 7th year and will also take place in Accra, Ghana, this year, for the very first time.





The Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo (GPLE), the brainchild of real estate powerhouse duo Anna and Victoria Agyekum and founders of On Point Property Management Ltd, will take place in London at the Pestana Hotel, Chelsea Bridge, on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th November, 2023 and at Alisa Hotel, North Ridge, Accra, Ghana on Saturday 16th and Sunday, 17th December, 2023.





With the skyline of Ghana’s capital Accra starting to resemble the skyline of modern world cities, the burgeoning West African market has garnered interest from several celebrities including Michaela Coel, Tina Knowles and Usher.





Under the theme – ‘Investing in Ghana Safely’ – the expo is the perfect “one-stop shop” for anyone passionate about property to spend a weekend, at either the London expo in November or Ghana expo in December, looking for new investment opportunities, holiday or family homes.





Visitors attending the expo will be able to meet some of the biggest and most reputable property developers, established banks and lifestyle brands in the sector, and gain a unique insight into buying a home in Ghana, dubbed the gateway to Africa.





Designed to cater for all levels of property experience – from the novice to the seasoned investor – it also offers attendees brilliant networking opportunities as well as showcasing Ghanaian culture and lifestyle at its best.





Having built a trusted name for themselves, Anna and Victoria have recently become the hosts of a property podcast, ‘The Real Deal, Bricks, and Beyond’, which launched earlier this month. The podcast aims to provide listeners with real information about property as well as cover topics such as will writing, wealth management, mortgages and more. Each week will consist of a topic and feature a guest expert.





Anna said:





“We are delighted to be back for the 7th Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo and are excited to be taking it to Ghana for the very first time. As in previous years, we have some of Africa’s leading property developers and experts on hand and all under one roof to advise potential buyers on how to navigate making one of the biggest purchases of their lives. This event is a must for anyone and everyone who is interested in or considering purchasing a property in Ghana.”



Victoria added:



“We came up with the idea for the Ghana Property Lifestyle Expo with the aim of tackling some of the problems that we heard people, especially in the diaspora, were having purchasing property on the continent and in particular in Ghana. We felt that we had the right expertise and enough experience in property on both a local and regional level – which between us amounts to 35 years – to support individuals to safely buy their dream property in Africa. We can’t wait to host the expos in both London and Accra this year.”





Exhibitors will include renowned developers, property agencies, financial institutions, architects, and lifestyle brands. Offering a comprehensive display of residential, commercial, and investment properties, they will provide visitors with the opportunity to explore various options and make informed decisions.





Guest speakers and industry experts will also be available to answer questions, talk about business opportunities, and offer practical advice. There will be presentations, networking, one-to-one workshops and face-to-face access to a wide range of specialists – which includes legal, wills and estate planning, mortgages and banking; financial coaching; and sales and management - to help and guide attendees on their property or investment purchase in Ghana, whether this be a beachfront villa or a commercial property.





Visitors attending the expos will also have the chance to explore Ghanaian lifestyle and learn what makes Ghana a desirable destination via the lifestyle exhibitors who will be showcasing Ghanaian tourism, culture, products, goods and services.





Yaw Amoateng Afriyie, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre UK, said:





“GIPC is the state organisation responsible for mobilising foreign and direct investment. The Centre appreciates that this event will drive awareness, showcase the real estate sector, and innovate ideas that can be developed and marketed for national development. The Centre is proud of this partnership, and we believe it will become an influential medium to shine the spotlight on and attract investments into the sector.”





Harriet Thompson, British High Commissioner to Ghana said:





"We are very excited to know that the Expo will take place in Ghana for the very first time this year. There are many British Ghanaians living here or frequently travelling to Ghana, therefore it will be great to have such an experience on the ground.





"The expo provides a platform for Ghanaian businesses to access a diverse range of audiences in the UK, raising awareness and facilitating opportunities for the UK to increase their





investment in Ghana. It will allow for more partnerships between the UK and Ghana, by connecting real estate professionals, agencies and lifestyle companies, and contribute to strengthening the long-standing relationship we have built with each other over the years."





The organisers are proud to partner with key sponsors: Goldkey Properties, Lead Sponsor; VAAL Real Estate, Silver Sponsor; Clifton Homes, Bronze Sponsor; and Alisa Homes, Venue Sponsor.



