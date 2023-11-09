RSM Discovery, the knowledge hub for thought leadership at Rotterdam School of Management, has relaunched today in a new and expanded format to coincide with UN’s World Science Day. With the aim to help business and academia to better understand how research can be used to drive stronger performance and success, this new hub provides expert insights on key management topics such as leadership, data and AI, logistics, entrepreneurship, and more. Featuring the world-class management research, articles, videos and a directory of knowledge experts, RSM Discovery helps link theory to practice by giving business professionals, academics and students actionable tools and knowledge for better decision making.



RSM Discovery was originally launched in 2014 to bridge a global audience of business managers with best-in-class research. While the new version provides more features and new topics for users, it also offers almost a decades-worth of archived RSM articles and videos for a more comprehensive overview of the global business landscape. Managers and business professionals can use the redesigned RSM Discovery as their portal into original thought leadership from one of Europe’s leading business schools.



Understandable and accessible research

“By making research more understandable and accessible for business professionals, students and the media, we are able to deliver our researchers’ expert insights directly to the people who need it, and can use it most in business and society. The have the ability to share it even more widely with their networks now,” noted Danielle Baan, RSM’s science communications officer.



“We have a queue of researchers who are keen to share their research on the new Discovery platform and we are really looking forward to sharing as much as we can with the business community so this new knowledge can be used to further our mission – to be a force for positive change in the world,”

UNESCO World Science Day



The launch of the new RSM Discovery platform is timed to coincide with UNESCO’s World Science Day which highlights the important role of science in society and the need to engage the wider public in debates on emerging scientific issues. Business research and management science are important parts of the debate – and RSM uses the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their relevance for the business world to underpin its education , research and engagement with society.



