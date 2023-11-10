LONDON, November 10th 2023: Focus, Authenticity, Courage. They are just some of the key attributes needed to succeed as a leader in the business world. Regardless of how success is achieved, an individual needs to be able to communicate a clear vision for how their business will move forward, as they look to make a lasting impression on the business landscape.



Multinational video production company, TBD Media Group, is excited to announce the launch of its intimate A Moment With campaign. The campaign will highlight the innovative work being done by leaders in the business world.



The campaign will provide notable figures from business with the opportunity to discuss their personal stories and careers in detail.



TBD Media understands the importance of business figures sharing their life and career experiences in a manner that could inspire the next generation of leaders. The interview will provide the opportunity to touch upon how and why an individual is who they are today and how that has shaped their business outlook.



“TBD Media has always been passionate about offering a window into the minds of successful business leaders,” said TBD Media Group’s CEO, Paolo Zanini. “To learn more about how they have helped to transform the business world will be fascinating. We are interested in the story behind the individual and it is important to highlight that business leaders can come from any number of backgrounds.”



TBD Media Group invites individuals to participate in this exciting series that will go in pursuit of meaningful storytelling and shine a light on the personal story behind the success.



Companies that are featured in this campaign includes:

President, Co-Founder of Data Science Solutions : Ozgur Dogan

Co-Founders of Samy Alliance : Patricia Ratia, Marta Nicolás and Juan Sanchez Herrera

CEO of SustainCERT : Marion Verles

President of Jollibee North America : Maribeth Dela Cruz

CEO of Mint Spa : Andrea Pezzi





Media contact:

Supprija Sanmuganathan

Marketing Coordinator

TBD Media Group

s.sanmuganathan@tbdmediagroup.com