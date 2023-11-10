BRIDGEPOINT takes a stake in Samy Alliance alongside Aurica Capital to accelerate the company’s growth and internationalization to become a global reference for integrated marketing solutions based on data and creativity

The founders and the international management team will continue to lead this new growth phase



Madrid, November 2023.



Samy Alliance, an integrated, social-first technology- and data-enabled digital marketing and communications company, announces that Bridgepoint has become a shareholder. Aurica Capital remains the company's key partner with a 48% stake following this deal. The transaction will help the company accelerate achieving the objectives defined in its strategic plan and consolidate its position as the reference player in the digital marketing sector worldwide.



Listed by the Financial Times as one of the 1000 fastest growing companies in Europe for the fourth consecutive year, Samy Alliance, headquartered in Madrid, operates in more than 50 markets with offices in 15 countries and more than 400 employees. The company develops complete digital strategies for brands: research and market intelligence, data and analytics, social media, digital content, creative, influencer marketing, communications, and public relations. It has recently been recognised as a great place to work by being awarded the Happy Index at Work 2023 certification.



Powering an inorganic growth plan



Since being founded in 2012, Samy Alliance has experienced sustained growth year-on-year, consolidating its position as a leading global player in its sector. The company is currently present in Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. The United States is its second largest market in terms of turnover. In fact, the Anglo-Saxon market already accounts for 38% of the company's revenue. The excellent results achieved by Samy Alliance in recent years reflect the company's resilience, with a 43% year-on-year increase in EBITDA in its last financial year.



The project, founded over 10 years ago by Patricia Ratia, Marta Nicolás and Juan Sanchez Herrera, will continue to be spearheaded by its international management team in this new phase. Patricia Ratia, CEO of Samy Alliance in Europe, said: "This transaction gives us the opportunity to accelerate our ambitious international growth plan, with a focus on the United States and Northern Europe. It also allows us to continue to innovate for our customers and consolidate our position as an industry leader"





About Samy Alliance:

SAMY Alliance is a global ecosystem of specialized and integrated marketing and communications solutions founded on consumer understanding and state–of-the-art-creativity.

An unparalleled immediate access to the voice of the consumer thanks to our proprietary tech allows us touse deeper insight to inform fearless creativity and strategic thinking, unveiling hidden opportunities that makes brands move forward.



Nominated by Financial Times one of the Top 1000 fastest growing European companies for 4 consecutive years and with over 400 professionals operating from 15 offices in over 55 markets, we develop socially and humanly impactful end to end campaigns aimed to build trust and community.

With over 10 years of experience and through our specialized solutions in Research, Social Media, Strategy, Creativity, Influencer Marketing, ePR and Paid Media, Samy Alliance has become the brand partner of choice of over 100 AAA customers such as Diageo, Microsoft, Formula 1, KIA, Tous, Netflix, INNEOS, L'Oreal, Beiersdorf, Reebok, The North Face, Unilever, or Samsung.





Media contact:

Supprija Sanmuganathan

Marketing Coordinator

TBD Media Group

s.sanmuganathan@tbdmediagroup.com