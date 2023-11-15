November 2023, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has been awarded the silver medal by EcoVadis.



EcoVadis is a globally recognised assessment platform that rates businesses' sustainability based on four key categories: environmental impact, labour, human rights standards, ethics, and procurement practices. To date, EcoVadis has rated over 75,000 trading partners worldwide, mitigating risk for some of the world's largest organisations, while positively impacting the environments, fostering transparency, and driving innovation.



Siobhan Bourke, Mayflex’s People and Sustainability Manager commented “We are delighted to have achieved the silver medal from our previous bronze status. This acknowledges the extensive work that we have been doing and are continuing to do. We were so close to achieving the gold medal with just three points off the mark.”



Siobhan continued “As part of the Sonepar Group, People, Planet and Purpose is a key focus area for the business and we have numerous initiatives in place with a goal of reducing our carbon footprint and emissions, reducing our energy use, and working towards a more circular economy. There is much work going on in the background and we have several market leading initiatives that will be launched in 2024.”



Siobhan concluded “Our associates are integral to Mayflex and whether it’s around continual learning, diversity and inclusion or working with our local communities we have focused teams and committees driving these activities across the business.”



To find out more about EcoVadis and their business sustainability ratings please visit www.ecovadis.com.



Click here to find out more about Mayflex’s People, Planet and Purpose initiatives.