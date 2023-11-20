Monday, November 20, 2023

You are cordially invited to an engaging and exclusive media meet-up with the iconic AJ McLean from the world-renowned Backstreet Boys. This is a unique opportunity to delve into discussions about his latest and exciting television project: Fashion Hero: A New Kind of Beautiful, which already has captivated audiences worldwide.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Time: Book your one-on-one slot between 9 AM to 1 PM

Venue: St Pancras Renaissance Hotel London



During this event, AJ McLean will be available for interviews, photo opportunities, and a firsthand conversation about his venture into television. Join us to explore the evolution of his career, the challenges and triumphs of his latest project, and the creative processes that have driven his success.

Please RSVP ASAP to secure your place at this exclusive media encounter. Limited spots are available, so kindly confirm your attendance promptly.

For RSVPs and further inquiries, please contact:



Marylou Johnston

Email: marylou@mljagency.com

Telephone: +33 6 87 77 49 89



We look forward to your presence at this exceptional gathering as we engage with AJ McLean and gain insights into his latest television project.



Press Kit :

https://www.dropbox.com/t/IPYvMC2NqriYaWU5