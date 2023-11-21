We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that benefits both our members and the wider baking community.

PACE Steel Belt Systems, a leading innovator in the steel belt conveyor industry, is proud to announce its new status as an Associate Member of The Federation of Bakers (FoB). This partnership marks a significant step forward in our commitment to excellence and innovation within the baking industry.



With a history of providing top-quality steel belt solutions, PACE Steel Belt Systems has been at the forefront of technological advancements in conveyor and processing equipment. Our collaboration with The Federation of Bakers symbolizes our dedication to supporting the baking industry with the best equipment and services.



The Federation of Bakers represents the UK's largest baking companies who manufacture sliced and wrapped bread, bakery snacks, and other bread products. It is a pivotal organization that plays a crucial role in promoting the interests of the baking industry.



As an Associate Member, PACE Steel Belt Systems will collaborate closely with The Federation of Bakers to contribute to the growth and development of the baking sector. We will bring our expertise in advanced steel belt technology to the table, enhancing production efficiency and product quality for bakeries across the country.



"We are excited to join The Federation of Bakers as an Associate Member," said Paul Lawson, CEO of PACE Steel Belt Systems. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to drive innovation and support the baking industry with efficient, reliable steel belt conveyor and belt tracking solutions. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that benefits both our members and the wider baking community."



For more information about PACE Steel Belt Systems and our range of products and services, please visit www.pace-berndorf.co.uk Details about The Federation of Bakers and its activities can be found at www.fob.uk.com







For further information, please contact:

Paul Lawson - Managing Director

PACE Steel Belt Systems

Phone: 01384 898237

Email: sales@pace-berndorf.co.uk

Unit 2, College Farm, Six Ashes Rd, Bridgnorth WV15 6EL

www.pace-berndorf.co.uk