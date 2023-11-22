The world of work is constantly changing - and with it our expectations and demands on working life. The so-called 'Generation Z' in particular has very clear ideas about how work and life should be harmonised. ASSMANN, a leading manufacturer of office furniture with decades of experience, has taken up this transformative challenge and made the New Work approach an integral part of its own corporate philosophy. ASSMANN is putting the spotlight on the importance of this innovative concept and is already giving us an idea of what the future of the working world could look like.



The New Work approach, developed by Frithjof Bergmann in the 1970s, plays a central role in the current era of digitalisation and the growing demands for freedom and self-determination. This concept, which is almost 50 years old, aims to rethink conventional work structures and models and adapt them to the needs and expectations of modern employees. The focus is on personal responsibility, flexibility and an improved work-life balance. Digital tools and technologies are used to optimise working methods and organisation.



ASSMANN, founded in 1939 by Heinrich Ahsmann and now managed by Karla Aßmann in the fourth generation, has made continuous innovation and family values its hallmarks. The company has implemented the New Work approach not only with its customers, but also internally. Employees at ASSMANN are actively involved in the process and are trialling various working models, including the (sometimes controversial) 4-day week and working from home. Ongoing learning and further training are at the centre of the company's efforts to make its employees fit for the demands of this modern working environment.



ASSMANN offers its customers customised solutions for modern and flexible working environments. The company supports its customers from planning and consultation to the furnishing of offices and home offices. Thanks to ultra-modern, order-related production, customised solutions can be created for a wide range of requirements. Sustainability and quality are of great importance.



With showrooms in various European metropolises, ASSMANN inspires companies to discover innovative product solutions and room concepts in line with the New Work concept. The future of work will be characterised by flexibility and hybrid models, and ASSMANN is actively shaping this by offering customised solutions and innovative products. The New Work movement brings numerous benefits for companies and employees alike, and ASSMANN will focus on sustainability and quality as part of this change in order to create a working environment in which employees feel comfortable and enjoy working.



ASSMANN is not just a manufacturer of office furniture, but a pioneer in the transformation of work culture. With its commitment to New Work, the company is shaping the way we work and is committed to a future that is as flexible as it is sustainable.



About ASSMANN:

ASSMANN is a leading manufacturer of office furniture with a history dating back to 1939. Now managed by Karla Aßmann in the fourth generation, the company has firmly anchored the New Work approach in its corporate philosophy. ASSMANN offers customised solutions for modern working environments and attaches great importance to sustainability and quality.



Die Zukunft der Arbeit: ASSMANN gestaltet die Arbeitskultur von morgen



Mittwoch, 22 November 2023



Die Welt der Arbeit unterliegt einem stetigen Wandel – und mit ihm verändern sich unsere Erwartungen und Ansprüche an das Berufsleben. Vor allem die so genannte ‘Generation Z’ hat ganz genaue Vorstellungen davon, wie Arbeit und Leben in Einklang gebracht werden sollen. Das Unternehmen ASSMANN, ein führender Hersteller von Büromöbeln mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, hat sich dieser transformativen Herausforderung gestellt und den New-Work-Ansatz zu einem festen Bestandteil der eigenen Unternehmensphilosophie gemacht. ASSMANN rückt die Bedeutung dieses innovativen Konzepts ins Rampenlicht und gibt uns bereits jetzt eine Ahnung davon, wie die Zukunft der Arbeitswelt aussehen kann.



Der New-Work-Ansatz, in den 1970er Jahren von Frithjof Bergmann entwickelt, nimmt in der gegenwärtigen Ära der Digitalisierung und der zugleich wachsenden Forderungen nach Freiheit und Selbstbestimmung eine zentrale Rolle ein. Dieses bald 50 Jahre alte Konzept zielt darauf ab, herkömmliche Arbeitsstrukturen und -modelle zu überdenken und an die Bedürfnisse und Erwartungen der modernen Arbeitnehmer anzupassen. Eigenverantwortung, Flexibilität und eine verbesserte Work-Life-Balance stehen im Fokus. Dabei werden digitale Tools und Technologien genutzt, um Arbeitsweise und -organisation zu optimieren.



ASSMANN, 1939 von Heinrich Ahsmann gegründet und heute in der vierten Generation von Karla Aßmann geführt, hat kontinuierliche Innovation und Familienwerte zu seinen Markenzeichen gemacht. Das Unternehmen hat den New-Work-Ansatz nicht nur bei seinen Kunden implementiert, sondern auch intern. Mitarbeiter bei ASSMANN sind aktiv am Prozess beteiligt und testen verschiedene Arbeitsmodelle, darunter die (mitunter umstrittene) 4-Tage-Woche und Homeoffice. Fortlaufendes Lernen und Weiterbildung stehen im Mittelpunkt, um die Belegschaft für die Anforderungen dieser modernen Arbeitswelt fit zu machen.



Seinen Kunden bietet ASSMANN maßgeschneiderte Lösungen für moderne und flexible Arbeitsumgebungen. Von der Planung und Beratung bis zur Einrichtung von Büros und Homeoffices unterstützt das Unternehmen seine Kunden. Dank hochmoderner, auftragsbezogener Fertigung können individuelle Lösungen für unterschiedlichste Anforderungen geschaffen werden. Nachhaltigkeit und Qualität sind dabei von großer Bedeutung.



Mit Showrooms in verschiedenen europäischen Metropolen inspiriert ASSMANN Unternehmen, innovative Produktlösungen und Raumkonzepte im Sinne des New-Work-Konzepts zu entdecken. Die Zukunft der Arbeit wird geprägt sein von Flexibilität und hybriden Modellen, und ASSMANN gestaltet diese aktiv mit, indem es kundenspezifische Lösungen und innovative Produkte anbietet. Die New-Work-Bewegung bringt zahlreiche Vorteile für Unternehmen und Mitarbeiter gleichermaßen, und ASSMANN wird im Zuge dieses Wandels auf Nachhaltigkeit und Qualität setzen, um eine Arbeitsumgebung zu schaffen, in der sich Mitarbeiter wohlfühlen und gerne arbeiten.



ASSMANN ist nicht einfach nur ein Hersteller von Büromöbeln, sondern ein Vorreiter in der Transformation der Arbeitskultur. Mit ihrem Engagement für New Work prägt das Unternehmen die Art und Weise, wie wir arbeiten, und setzt auf eine Zukunft, die genauso flexibel wie nachhaltig ist.



Über ASSMANN:

ASSMANN ist ein führender Hersteller von Büromöbeln mit einer Geschichte, die bis ins Jahr 1939 zurückreicht. Heute in der vierten Generation von Karla Aßmann geführt, hat das Unternehmen den New-Work-Ansatz fest in seiner Unternehmensphilosophie verankert. ASSMANN bietet maßgeschneiderte Lösungen für moderne Arbeitsumgebungen und legt großen Wert auf Nachhaltigkeit und Qualität.



