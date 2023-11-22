PRESS RELEASE



Understanding HRT risks



Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) may help to ease troublesome menopausal symptoms. But, like all medicines, there are some possible risks involved. Understanding the risks of HRT versus its benefits will help you decide whether this is the right management option for you.



In the Autumn 2023 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, Dr Joanne Hobson, clinical lead director of The Menopause Consortium, discusses HRT’s possible impact on your cancer, stroke, blood clots and heart disease risks.



“Many women can take HRT safely without any side effects or complications, but there may be some health risks involved,” says Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange. “These health risks vary from person to person, depending on many factors, including their age, lifestyle or family history. If you’re thinking about trying HRT, it’s important to discuss your individual risk factors with your GP or another healthcare professional.”



Other articles in the Autumn 2023 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include Complementary medicines and therapies for the menopause, Healthy diets from around the world, and Headaches and migraine at the menopause, as well as news, Ask the Experts Q&As and information about Norma Goldman’s webinars, talks and workshops.



The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is unbiased and independent and isn’t sponsored by any companies or organisations. Our free quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top UK medical experts, including menopause consultants, GPs, specialist menopause nurses, pharmacists, dietitians and complementary practitioners. We also include news, book reviews and our ‘Ask the experts’ page. Each issue of The Menopause Exchange’s free quarterly newsletter is emailed to over 13,000 people, including women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary therapists, workplace managers and journalists.



Menopause webinars: Your readers may be interested in organising a webinar for their family and friends or workplace. For over 24 years, Norma Goldman has been presenting menopause talks and workshops. Her in-depth knowledge has helped thousands of women enjoy a more comfortable menopause. She’s now hosting her own regular webinars via Zoom. Norma’s ‘Understanding the menopause’ webinar is suitable for women at or approaching the menopause, women who have had premature ovarian insufficiency (menopause before age 40) or a hysterectomy, or anyone with an interest in women’s midlife health. Post-menopausal women can attend presentations too. If women join the webinar, they’ll be able to ask questions, receive a factsheet and hear about other women’s experiences. To attend a webinar, arrange one for a group of friends or to find out more information, women should e-mail norma@menopause-exchange.co.uk or call 020 8420 7245.



To join The Menopause Exchange, anyone can sign up for free on our website, http://www.menopause-exchange.co.uk. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter/X:(@MenopauseExch.



1. The Menopause Exchange was launched in June 1999.

2. Articles in previous issues of The Menopause Exchange newsletter include: The menopause at work; Menopause in different cultures; Brain fog at the menopause; Benefits of HRT; Non-hormonal prescribed treatments; Cholesterol at the menopause; Community pharmacy services.

3. The founder and director of The Menopause Exchange is Norma Goldman. Norma has a pharmacy degree and a Master’s degree in health promotion. She gives webinars, talks and workshops on the menopause to employees in the workplace including hospitals, women’s groups, healthcare professionals, GP practices, organisations, companies and at exhibitions.

4. Victoria Goldman, editor of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, is an experienced health journalist, editor and proofreader, with a BSc. degree in Biomedical Science and a Master’s degree in Science Communication. Her two crime novels, The Redeemer and The Associate, are available from Amazon, Waterstones and other book retailers. The Redeemer was shortlisted for Best Debut Crime Novel of 2022 in the Crime Fiction Lover Awards. The Associate is shortlisted for Best Indie Crime Novel of 2023 in the Crime Fiction Lover Awards.

5. The aim of The Menopause Exchange is to raise the awareness of the menopause among women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary practitioners, line managers, human resources, health and safety officers and anyone else who is responsible in the workplace for the wellbeing of employees.

