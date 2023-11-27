In the spring of 2006, Cynthia Grafton-Holt embarked on a love affair with the enchanting city of Paris, setting the stage for her latest bridal collection, "DREAMS of Paris." As a highly sought-after British wedding dress designer celebrated for her craftsmanship, Cynthia Grafton-Holt takes us on a journey of love and inspiration that has led to this captivating collection.



A Love Story Unfolds:

The tale begins with a late Valentine trip to Paris, a city that epitomises love and romance. Cynthia's journey was anything but ordinary; a lovers' quarrel almost prevented her from making the trip. Yet, love prevailed, and the couple found themselves on the Eurostar, sipping Champagne for breakfast as they embarked on a journey to the city of love.



Upon arrival, Paris welcomed them with warm, expectant air and cherry blossom-lined avenues. Their boutique hotel behind Avenue Montaigne offered a glimpse into the world of high-end fashion, where immaculately polished windows and impeccably dressed shop assistants created an air of exclusivity.



A Proposal in the City of Love:

Atop the Eiffel Tower, amidst breathtaking views of the city and the Sacré-Cœur on the horizon, Cynthia's heart raced as her love whispered, 'Will you marry me?' From that moment, Paris became their canvas, a city of love, exploration, and vibrant nights



An Unforgettable Affair:

The weekend in Paris left an indelible mark on Cynthia's heart. The city's rich history, timeless beauty, and romantic allure ignited a passion within her. She dreamt of designing bridal gowns that would capture the essence of this magical city.



The dream took root when Cynthia met a photographer from South Africa who shared her vision. Months of planning and collaboration led to their first shoot in May 2023, a dazzling night-time session at the Louvre Museum in Paris. The vision had become a reality.



Introducing "DREAMS of Paris" - The Bridal Collection:

Cynthia Grafton-Holt's latest masterpiece, "DREAMS of Paris," is a testament to her passion and the city's enduring inspiration. This inspirational bridal collection seeks to reposition the "Wow" factor at the heart of weddings. With 10 meticulously curated pieces, including gowns, separates, and suits, the collection caters to the modern bride's diverse needs. The collection invites brides to embrace the magic of Parisian romance. Each gown is a work of art, a fusion of elegance, sustainability, and affordability, offering brides a unique piece of history on their special day.



The "DREAMS of Paris" collection is designed for the confident, modern woman who knows what she wants. It offers pieces that seamlessly transition from day to night, transforming the demure English rose into a radiant Diva. Customisable options, such as detachable trains and convertible sleeves, make each gown a unique masterpiece.



Cynthia Grafton-Holt's commitment to sustainability shines through in this collection. Repurposing materials from previous collections, including off-cuts from sumptuous Italian silks and vintage laces, adds depth to each gown. This approach not only minimizes waste but also preserves the highest quality materials.



Accessible Luxury:

"DREAMS of Paris” collection offers luxury without compromise, with gown prices ranging from £2,500 to £6,000. Cynthia Grafton-Holt ensures that brides can experience the epitome of elegance without breaking the bank.



Availability:

The "DREAMS of Paris" collection is available at Cynthia Grafton-Holt's bridal studio in North London. Brides can explore the collection, discover their perfect silhouette, and create their unique bridal story. Additionally, select bridal boutiques offer access to these exquisite gowns, and they can be viewed online at www.cynthiagraftonholt.com.



Cynthia Grafton-Holt's bridal studio in North London is a sanctuary of inspiration. Timeless, chic, and romantic luxury gowns line the walls, awaiting their chance to become part of a bride's most cherished memories. Cynthia's unique approach to British tailoring and couture dressmaking ensures that each gown is a masterpiece of design, fit, and craftsmanship.



Here is a link to Cynthia’s brand new wedding dress collection for 2024 (https://we.tl/t-j9xHpRhKPr).



Media Contact:

Nicola Russill-Roy

nicola@proposepr.com

+44 7834 470 117



For more information and to explore the "DREAMS of Paris" collection, please visit www.cynthiagraftonholt.com.