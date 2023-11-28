the much-debated question of who claims the star baker apron in the family. And the winner is… our cherished mums with nearly a quarter of the votes

With either Josh, Dan, or Matty taking the crown in this year's The Great British Bake Off all-male final (Tuesday 28th November, 8pm, Channel 4), a family bake-off poll by Camp Coffee has taken place to definitively answer the much-debated question of who claims the star baker apron in the family. And the winner is… our cherished mums with nearly a quarter of the votes (24%).



The poll which highlights the nation's love for baking, popularised by shows like The Great British Bake Off, also reveals a growing confidence in the family kitchen with 20% of respondents claiming 'Myself' as the best baker (with Grans proudly standing as the largest group - 52% - who voted for their own baking talents). This reaffirms the enduring passion and talent for baking amongst our beloved matriarchs. Next most popular in the family voting was 'My Partner' with 16%. 'My Gran' secured 6%, 'My Dad' at 3%, and 'My Grandad' sweetly took the wooden spoon with 1%.



Katie Atkin, Brand Manager, Camp Coffee says: "We're thrilled to see the passion and enthusiasm that families across the nation have poured into this nationwide baking poll. Nearly half of all respondents (46%) agreed that baking together as a family is quality bonding time. Camp Coffee has always been about bringing families together, and this poll underscores the importance of traditions and family ties. The heart-warming support for mums and the shared love for baking across generations reflect the enduring values we hold dear. As we continue to savour the simple pleasures of life, we look forward to nurturing these cherished moments with Camp Coffee and inspiring more heart-warming family stories.”



Nation’s favourite cakes

What’s also been revealed is that over 45% of the UK population think that the best cakes use traditional or ‘old’ recipes. As well as the classic coffee & walnut cake other traditional bakes to make the Top 10 of the nation’s favourite bakes include chocolate cake (12%), Victoria sponge (11%), lemon drizzle (10%), fruitcake (9%), and carrot cake (8%).



Katie says, "Camp Coffee is a true icon of British nostalgia, evoking warm, cherished memories of our childhood when we'd bake alongside our mums, grandmothers, and now, even our own kids. It holds a special place in the hearts of our loyal consumers as a beloved ingredient for making coffee-flavoured cakes, bakes, and drinks.”



Voting results: Who is the best baker in the family?



1. My Mum (24%)

2. Myself (20%)

3. My Partner (16%)

4. My Gran (6%)

5. My Dad (3%)

6. My Grandad (1%)



* The research was conducted by Censuswide with UK General Consumers aged 18+ (Nationally Representative) between 04.09.23 to 06.09.23. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles and are members of The British Polling Council.



About Camp Coffee:



Camp Coffee is a natural chicory & coffee essence which has been a home-baking favourite for generations. A British brand, founded in 1876, this store cupboard staple is ready-to-use and brings delicious Camp Coffee flavour to both bakes and drinks. Available in retailers nationwide, RRP: £2.75, 241ml.