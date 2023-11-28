OpenADR Alliance launches new communications standard to help utilities manage growth in renewables and EV charging
The OpenADR Alliance, the global industry body
created to foster the development, adoption, and compliance of OpenADR, has
launched a new version of its OpenADR communications standard. [OpenADR
3.0|https://www.openadr.org/openadr-3-0] is designed to support utilities,
operators, aggregators, and customers as they try to manage the growing
range of distributed energy resources (DER) including renewables, energy
storage, electric vehicle (EV) batteries and charging infrastructure, as
well as demand response resources like commercial buildings or homes.
As an open standard, OpenADR provides highly secure, fast, and reliable
two-way information exchange for utility applications with simple
communications needs like dynamic price and event signals, allowing
customers to modify their usage to save money and reduce their carbon
footprint.
With the launch of OpenADR 3.0, device and equipment manufacturers will be
able to add new functionality more easily into customer products, including
smart thermostats, EV charging stations, energy storage, and control
systems.
Managing & Technical Director for the OpenADR Alliance, Rolf Bienert,
comments: “Renewable energy, along with battery storage, is providing a
growing share of overall power capacity as we move towards a more
sustainable energy future. This means that energy companies are having to
manage more decentralised and distributed energy resources, scaling
operations while ensuring compatibility and interoperability.
“OpenADR is critical in providing seamless communications between different
devices and systems, and between utilities and customers. OpenADR 3.0
provides simplicity at a time when technology is becoming more complex,
making energy management easier and future-proofing energy systems. It
offers a new alternative using modern web service designs that are easier to
use than older message style exchange formats, while also providing added
functionality.”
With OpenADR 2.0 used by many utilities and vendors, there are no plans to
replace it; OpenADR 3.0 is designed to complement older versions of the
standard. Aside from the functionality of 2.0, OpenADR 3.0 simplifies
messaging, including pricing, offering more dynamic pricing structures, as
well as better enabling greenhouse gas signalling, grid code adjustments,
and capacity management communication (e.g., dynamic operating envelopes).
Bruce Nordman, a scientist at [Lawrence Berkeley National
Laboratory|https://www.lbl.gov/], and member of the team that created
OpenADR 3.0, says: “OpenADR 3.0 opens up new possibilities for customers and
customer devices. It is so easy to implement that it can readily be put into
any customer device (even a Wi-Fi light bulb) for receipt of grid signals,
and also used for communication between customer devices. OpenADR 3.0 also
supports two mechanisms for capacity management between the grid and the
customer.”
Pacific Gas & Electric’s (PG&E) Albert Chiu
adds: “As renewable generation and electrification increases with more
distributed energy resources, energy flexibility and load management become
even more important. With the new and improved OpenADR 3.0, we expect to see
more growth in the quantity and diversity of OpenADR certified products and
solutions, which will make it easier for customers when participating in
load management programs and dynamic rates. All of these activities are
critical for PG&E and CA to reach its carbon reduction goal in the future.”
OpenADR 3.0 testing and certification
OpenADR certification encourages the development of a global ecosystem of
standards-based products, eliminating single-vendor lock-in and ensuring
interoperability. Members can apply soon for OpenADR 3.0 testing and
certification, but only products or systems that have been through the
OpenADR Alliance Certification Program can claim OpenADR certified status.
Testing will be conducted at one of 10 approved test facilities using test
assets created by the OpenADR Alliance in collaboration with other vendors.
The OpenADR Alliance has several companies now piloting the new OpenADR 3.0
standard.
The OpenADR Alliance is attending Enlit Europe 2023 (28-30 Nov) in Paris,
France on stand no. 7.2.J55, together with several members and partners:
AMPECO, Driivz, Fuji Electric, Honeywell, Kaluza, Panasonic, Siemens,
Trilliant and SmartEn.
Notes for editors:
· According to recent estimates by the European Environment Agency
(EEA), 22.5% of energy consumed in the EU last year was generated from
renewable sources, driven by strong growth in solar power. The share of
renewables in Europe is expected to keep growing, but, according to the EEA,
to meet the new target of 42.5% for 2030 it “requires a deep transformation
of the European energy system”.
· More than a third (35%) of the world’s electricity will come from
renewables like solar and wind power in 2025, while the share of coal and
gas fired generation will decrease, according to the International Energy
Agency (IEA). China will account for almost half of additional renewable
generation, followed by the EU with 15%. Much of this is being fueled by
increased government spending on renewables, including the Inflation
Reduction Act in the US, which is providing $370bn in clean energy
investments.
