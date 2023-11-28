The OpenADR Alliance, the global industry body

created to foster the development, adoption, and compliance of OpenADR, has

launched a new version of its OpenADR communications standard. [OpenADR

3.0|https://www.openadr.org/openadr-3-0] is designed to support utilities,

operators, aggregators, and customers as they try to manage the growing

range of distributed energy resources (DER) including renewables, energy

storage, electric vehicle (EV) batteries and charging infrastructure, as

well as demand response resources like commercial buildings or homes.



As an open standard, OpenADR provides highly secure, fast, and reliable

two-way information exchange for utility applications with simple

communications needs like dynamic price and event signals, allowing

customers to modify their usage to save money and reduce their carbon

footprint.



With the launch of OpenADR 3.0, device and equipment manufacturers will be

able to add new functionality more easily into customer products, including

smart thermostats, EV charging stations, energy storage, and control

systems.



Managing & Technical Director for the OpenADR Alliance, Rolf Bienert,

comments: “Renewable energy, along with battery storage, is providing a

growing share of overall power capacity as we move towards a more

sustainable energy future. This means that energy companies are having to

manage more decentralised and distributed energy resources, scaling

operations while ensuring compatibility and interoperability.



“OpenADR is critical in providing seamless communications between different

devices and systems, and between utilities and customers. OpenADR 3.0

provides simplicity at a time when technology is becoming more complex,

making energy management easier and future-proofing energy systems. It

offers a new alternative using modern web service designs that are easier to

use than older message style exchange formats, while also providing added

functionality.”



With OpenADR 2.0 used by many utilities and vendors, there are no plans to

replace it; OpenADR 3.0 is designed to complement older versions of the

standard. Aside from the functionality of 2.0, OpenADR 3.0 simplifies

messaging, including pricing, offering more dynamic pricing structures, as

well as better enabling greenhouse gas signalling, grid code adjustments,

and capacity management communication (e.g., dynamic operating envelopes).



Bruce Nordman, a scientist at [Lawrence Berkeley National

Laboratory|https://www.lbl.gov/], and member of the team that created

OpenADR 3.0, says: “OpenADR 3.0 opens up new possibilities for customers and

customer devices. It is so easy to implement that it can readily be put into

any customer device (even a Wi-Fi light bulb) for receipt of grid signals,

and also used for communication between customer devices. OpenADR 3.0 also

supports two mechanisms for capacity management between the grid and the

customer.”



Pacific Gas & Electric’s (PG&E) Albert Chiu

adds: “As renewable generation and electrification increases with more

distributed energy resources, energy flexibility and load management become

even more important. With the new and improved OpenADR 3.0, we expect to see

more growth in the quantity and diversity of OpenADR certified products and

solutions, which will make it easier for customers when participating in

load management programs and dynamic rates. All of these activities are

critical for PG&E and CA to reach its carbon reduction goal in the future.”



OpenADR 3.0 testing and certification

OpenADR certification encourages the development of a global ecosystem of

standards-based products, eliminating single-vendor lock-in and ensuring

interoperability. Members can apply soon for OpenADR 3.0 testing and

certification, but only products or systems that have been through the

OpenADR Alliance Certification Program can claim OpenADR certified status.

Testing will be conducted at one of 10 approved test facilities using test

assets created by the OpenADR Alliance in collaboration with other vendors.



The OpenADR Alliance has several companies now piloting the new OpenADR 3.0

standard.



The OpenADR Alliance is attending Enlit Europe 2023 (28-30 Nov) in Paris,

France on stand no. 7.2.J55, together with several members and partners:

AMPECO, Driivz, Fuji Electric, Honeywell, Kaluza, Panasonic, Siemens,

Trilliant and SmartEn.



Notes for editors:

· According to recent estimates by the European Environment Agency

(EEA), 22.5% of energy consumed in the EU last year was generated from

renewable sources, driven by strong growth in solar power. The share of

renewables in Europe is expected to keep growing, but, according to the EEA,

to meet the new target of 42.5% for 2030 it “requires a deep transformation

of the European energy system”.

· More than a third (35%) of the world’s electricity will come from

renewables like solar and wind power in 2025, while the share of coal and

gas fired generation will decrease, according to the International Energy

Agency (IEA). China will account for almost half of additional renewable

generation, followed by the EU with 15%. Much of this is being fueled by

increased government spending on renewables, including the Inflation

Reduction Act in the US, which is providing $370bn in clean energy

investments.



About OpenADR Alliance

The OpenADR Alliance, a non-profit corporation

created to foster the development, adoption, and compliance of OpenADR and

related standards, helps utilities manage the growing pool of distributed

energy resources, which includes renewable energy, energy storage, demand

response and electric vehicle charging. The OpenADR standard supports

communications to all DER resources to manage changes in load shape, energy

inputs and power characteristics of DER assets. The recently added EcoPort

standard additionally enables smart appliances to be connected. More

information can be found at http://www.openadr.org/.



