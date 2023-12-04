We’re delighted that this has now been recognised by one of the UK’s leading industry bodies.

At the annual BALI Awards last Friday where the best of the UK landscape professions are celebrated, London College of Garden Design Graduate Craig Atkinson was awarded the 2023 BALI Chalk Fund National Garden Design Student of the Year.



Craig graduated from the College’s Garden Design Diploma in 2022 achieving the highest aggregate mark for the qualification ever recorded for the course. Andrew Wilson, Director of Garden Design Studies, said “Craig’s work throughout the course was outstanding with compelling design ideas and engaging presentations that truly sold his concepts. We’re delighted that this has now been recognised by one of the UK’s leading industry bodies.”



The BALI Chalk Fund provides funding for skills development across the landscape industry, supporting the development of industry training materials, travel scholarships to enable young landscapers to learn from their counterparts overseas and provide training prizes for the winners of the national finals of the WorldSkills UK Landscape competition.



