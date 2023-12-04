XTCC Managing Director to advise first native digital carbon credit registry for Asia/APAC



5 December 2023, Hong Kong, Dubai, Tallinn: XTCC Managing Director Professor Lisa Wilson, the multi-award-winning international business leader, academic, entrepreneur and mentor, today announced that she has become an advisor to Carbonbase – the climate-tech and carbon reduction solutions provider – supporting its work towards becoming the first native digital carbon credit registry for Asia/APAC.



Carbonbase founder Max Strong commented: "Professor Wilson is acclaimed not just as a blockchain pioneer but also for her work with XTCC in delivering the only sustainable, transparent, and measurable way to future-proof carbon credit investments, with integrity through the capital markets.”



Her advisory work will enable Carbonbase to benefit from her expertise in its provision of an end-to-end platform and tools for capturing data, managing, verifying, and registering carbon credits. This collaboration is set to revolutionise the carbon market landscape, with XTCC incorporating Carbonbase’s credits in its offering.



Professor Wilson commented: “At XTCC we’ve worked hard to deliver the world's first exchange-traded structured investment product for high-quality carbon credits. Transparency and accountability within the carbon credit arena are critical, so Carbonbase is a natural fit with its emphasis on provenance to help the market build trust and integrity.”



Carbonbase founder Max Strong said: “We are delighted to be working with Professor Wilson, and the XTCC team, to create an ecosystem partnership for our digital native climate registry, and focus on growing the market for high integrity carbon credits”



Both XTCC Investments and Carbonbase are participating in the 28th ‘Conference of the Parties’ (COP 28) in Dubai, UAE, to discuss strategies to enhance to carbon credit market.



About XTCC

XTCC changes the economic model of doing the right thing. XTCC is the first investment product that provides clarity and confidence to professional investors and corporates, enabling them to engage in the market for verified, audited and diverse high-quality carbon credits for the first time. XTCC creates for the first time fair market value and brings transparency to a fragmented market. Net Zero requires investment; XTCC is listed on regulated stock exchanges and provides liquidity and confidence to the high-quality carbon market.



All XTCC credits are secured under an ISDA framework, comply with UNFCCC protocols and meet ISO 14064 standards. XTCC investors can invest with confidence or retire for offset in the knowledge that the high-quality carbon credits are registered and recorded on an award-winning blockchain. XTCC is aligned with the "10 Core Carbon Principles" which emphasises social impact and has no project risk or nature-based risk.



XTCC is a standardised contract for high-quality carbon markets and is available as a fixed-term, principal-protected or as open-ended investment with uncapped returns. XTCC is also Shariah-compliant. XTCC is the asset class of the net zero world.



About Carbonbase

Carbonbase is a climatech company, dedicated to empowering businesses and individuals to take effective action against climate change. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Carbonbase provides innovative tools for carbon footprint calculation, emissions reduction, and sustainable investment.