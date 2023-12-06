Alberta, Canada stands out as a centre of innovation and opportunity in a world grappling with the impacts of climate change and the transition towards more sustainable energy solutions. A short documentary illustrates that this Western Canadian region is a leading destination for sustainable investment and a magnet for the diverse talent and bold ideas that are shaping the future.



“Alberta is renowned for its low costs, skilled workforce, smart regulations, global connectivity, abundant natural resources, and ample room for growth,” said Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta. “I want anyone who’s looking at making a major investment in our province to know that I am keenly interested in clearing away any barriers to make sure that this is an easy place to invest.”



Created as part of the COP28 Leadership Interviews series, the film dives into Alberta’s role as a leader in Canada's energy sector with vast natural resources that have played a pivotal role in driving economic growth and generating revenue for the entire nation. Alberta’s diverse economy, which includes growth in clean energy, agriculture, technology, and manufacturing, has created opportunities for talent development, research, and innovation which is attracting workers from across Canada and around the world who are advancing energy innovation.



Promising work in hydrogen and carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) technology is already underway, driven by existing expertise and experience in the energy industry. These innovations hold the potential for global implementation of sustainable solutions.



In the film, Air Products, a world-leading industrial gases company, describes selecting Alberta as the site of its multi-billion-dollar landmark net-zero hydrogen energy complex. The facility is making Edmonton, Alberta the centre of western Canada’s hydrogen economy and setting the stage for Air Products to operate one of the most competitive and lowest-carbon-intensity hydrogen networks in the world.



“As a global company, Air Products can choose to invest anywhere in the world,” said Rachel Smith, Vice President and General Manager, Canada at Air Products. “However, there are only a few places that have the natural resources, viable geology, talent, existing infrastructure, and the political will to lead the emerging hydrogen economy and drive the energy transition forward. Alberta is one of those places.”



Alberta's plan to achieve a carbon-neutral economy by 2050 while ensuring affordability, reliability, and security of energy for its residents and the world involves leveraging existing infrastructure, expertise, and partnerships with industries to reduce emissions across all sectors.



“With it’s abundant renewable energy potential, Alberta offers international investors an unparalleled opportunity to thrive in the clean energy sector. With increasing wind capacity and more than 300 days of sunshine annually, comparable to Cairo, Egypt, Alberta is the ideal destination for launching sustainable energy projects,” said Rick Christiaanse, Invest Alberta CEO.



Varme Energy is featured in the film to showcase a company that is applying existing strengths in the energy sector to propel forward the waste-to-energy industry in Canada. The company has its sights on eliminating landfills while producing clean energy by building waste-to-energy facilities with integrated carbon capture and storage.



“The density of the industrial sector in Alberta is a huge advantage in comparison to most other places in the world,” explains Sean Collins, Varme Energy CEO. “Waste is about 70 to 90 percent of the energy value of coal. Instead of paying money to throw it away in a landfill forever, we harness that value, turn it into energy, then go that next step by capturing the carbon and sequestering it underground.”



With industry giants and emerging innovators finding success in Alberta, the province is on track to become a diversified energy leader. Alberta’s long-term sustainability goals will be achieved by maintaining responsible production, consistently striving to lower year-over-year emissions intensity, and ensuring energy security at home and abroad.



For more information about Alberta, visit investalberta.ca.



