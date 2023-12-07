26-PAGE DIGITAL SAMPLE magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/jan24



LONDON (7 December 2023) — From the streets of Buenos Aires to the peaks of Patagonia, the cover story this month shines a spotlight on Argentina. This vast country offers experiences as diverse as its landscapes, whether you want to hike in a national park, sample local wine, go whale-watching or stay on a ranch.



Our annual Cruise guide is also back to inspire your next ship-bound adventure, be it spotting pink dolphins in Peru, discovering the shores of Falmouth or cruising the Nile in style.



ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:

Emilia-Romagna: Cycle through Italy’s ‘food valley’ for a taste of the country’s iconic produce

Tahiti: The French Polynesian island’s southeast offers coastal hiking and surfing fit for champions

Hampi: Long in ruins, the capital of the ancient Hindu kingdom beckons pilgrims to this day

New Zealand: For outdoor lovers, completing one of the country’s Great Walks is the feat of a lifetime

Manchester: Creativity and craftsmanship infuse all areas of life in this northwestern hub

Montreal: Canada’s second city merges European flair with North American innovation

County Wicklow: Foraging, fine arts and forest paths in an outdoorsy getaway to the ‘Garden of Ireland’

Bali: Local recipes and passionate chefs are the backbone of Indonesia’s food-loving island

Boston: In Massachusetts’ capital city, the best hotels are within easy reach of the culinary and cultural action



Smart traveller: Michelin is coming to Busan; Grenada’s 50 years of statehood; the flavours of the Philippines; ride the rails on Edinburgh’s trams; Helsinki’s hotel scene; family adventures for the year ahead; a city break to Bucharest; a seaside stay in Llandudno; coffee table books to inspire your travels; and stargazing essentials.



Notes from an author: Geoff Nicholson waxes lyrical on US deserts.

Meet the adventurer: Outdoor icon Bear Grylls on exploring the world on his doorstep.



Travel talk: Ask the Experts gives advice on finding inspirational desert views, travelling to European countries in an electric vehicle, planning a UK ski break and tackling the Zika virus. The Info celebrates 150 years of the Winter Olympics, while Hot Topic takes a look at the practicalities of travelling to continental Europe. Our alternative winter experiences feature looks at cold-weather activities across Europe, from snowy train rides to treehouse stays. Finally, photographer Jonathan Gregson talks about capturing the wildlife of Uganda’s Kazinga Channel for How I got the Shot.



