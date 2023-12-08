An acclaimed psychic medium whose work has helped thousands of people, including celebrities, after quitting his job as a roadworker has embarked on his first UK tour.

Some venues across the country are sold out already as David Maddock (https://connectwithdavid.co.uk/)is set to amaze audiences from Lancashire to the West End.

Having worked with celebrities including Kerry Katona, Gary Lucy, Imogen Thomas, Lauren Goodger, Georgia Harrison, Kam Cetinay and Jacqueline Jossa, his successful theatre performances are a far cry from David’s previous career as a road tractor driver. He has also been a confidante to much-loved A-list stars and has vowed never to reveal their identity.

West-Bromwich born David, now based in Stretton, near Burton, East Staffordshire, will continue his tour on Friday, January 19 at Middleton Arena, Manchester, having already wowed crowds closer to home. The tour, which also includes appearances in Lancaster, and Exmouth, also features his latest added date, Wonderville, in London’s West End, on Monday, May 6. More dates are being added to the so far 11-date tour.



David, 38, said: “It is a dream come true to meet the people who have discovered me online as I build my social media platforms and I have become more known through word of mouth. Heading out on my own tour was completely daunting but the rapturous reception I have had from audiences so far has meant the world.

“Whether you are a complete believer or a sceptic, my show has something for everyone, and I may ask people to join me after the show for a confidential chat if they don’t feel they confide in me publicly in front of the rest of the audience.



“I have the utmost respect for my audience, bringing comfort and helping them to see there is something beyond this world.”



David says he discovered his psychic gift in a near-death accident aged just 14 outside the Black Country Museum in Dudley, West Midlands, where he says it was like an “out of body experience” and heard a mysterious voice telling him it wasn’t yet his time. As an older teenage he was repeatedly told he was bound for spiritual work.

"I try not to dramatise it because that's not my style but when the accident happened the one thing, I do remember, that played on my mind is flashbacks of me being above myself and seeing things in motion. It was a bizarre feeling.”

It wasn't until the beginning of January last year that David became a full-time psychic after finally quitting his job in roadwork construction.

David adds: “I always kept my readings and work separate for as long as I could. I would do local events always hoping no one would know me as “David the road worker” as I was so worried about what everyone would say or do.



“But I followed my inner drive, as I felt compelled to help people.

"I put myself on Facebook and it started to happen. My attitude was you either accept me for what you do, or you don't."

“Now, here I am, on my first UK tour and loving every minute. I love to see people’s faces.

“One of the biggest rewards is when someone comes along who is very sceptical but leaves after telling me I have changed their life.

“I say come along with an open mind, Enjoy the night in general and really try to be present. Switch off your phone and try to embrace the whole evening. I welcome all sceptical people as it’s healthy to have that guard about you. I have had many sceptical men tell me they really enjoyed a show. One man jokingly told me off for changing his 50-year his belief system in hours.

“I’m not there to prove who is right or wrong, I am there to help the best I can.”



Dates announced so far of David’s tour are:



Friday January 19, 2024: Middleton Arena, Middleton, Greater Manchester

Sunday, February 4, 2024: Lancaster Grand, Lancashire

Friday, February 9, 2024: Watersmeet, Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire

Tuesday, March 14, 2024: The Robin, Bilston, West Midlands

Tuesday, April 2, Exmouth Pavilion, Devon

Monday, May 6 2024: Wonderville, West End, London

Thursday, May 16 2024: Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford, Surrey

Thursday, June 27, Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne, East Sussex

Friday, September 27, 2024: The Muni Theatre, Colne, Pendleshire

Wednesday, November 27, Ellesmere Port Civic Hall, Cheshire



Find out more at https://connectwithdavid.co.uk/



