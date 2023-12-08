natgeotv.com/uk/competitions



LONDON (8 December 2023) — National Geographic Traveller (UK)’s Photography Competition 2024 is now open for entries.



Highlighting the best in travel photography, this highly regarded annual competition, celebrating its 12th year, is open to entrants from across the UK and Ireland. Photographers of all levels are invited to submit travel images taken during the past year in any of the six categories.



Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “From spectacular landscape shots taken high above from a drone to close-ups of some of nature’s most intriguing wildlife, the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Photography Competition has amazed us every year with the quality and creativity of the winning entries.



“This year, I’m sure, will be no different as thousands of photographers compete for the chance to be published in National Geographic Traveller (UK) and demonstrate to the judges that they’ve got that all-important attention to detail, curiosity about the world around us and technical ability to get the shot that nobody else can.”



One grand prize winner and all six category winners will receive a year-long subscription to National Geographic Traveller (UK) and tickets to a full suite of Masterclasses travel photography panel discussions in 2024. Selected entrants will also be included as part of a national press and media campaign and featured on nationalgeographic.com



Entrants can submit travel imagery in any of six categories: Food & travel, Urban environments, People, Landscape, Wildlife and Portfolio. Full descriptions of the categories and detailed entry criteria is available online, along with a digital platform through which entries can be submitted.



Entries should be submitted before midnight on 25 February 2024. The winners will be announced in early June 2024 and will be published in the Jul/Aug 2024 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK).



The judging panel, featuring high-profile photographers, brand ambassadors and photography editors, will be announced in September.



Enter here: natgeotv.com/uk/competitions





--------------



The closing date is 25 February 2024 at 23.59 GMT.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £5.25, is available via subscription and on newsstands and is published 10 times a year. Visit nationalgeographic.com/travel for more information.



Current subscription offer: Get three issues of National Geographic Traveller (UK) and one issue of Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) for just £10: subscriptions.natgeotraveller.co.uk



Website: News, features and more.

nationalgeographic.com/travel



Find us on Facebook: facebook.com/NatGeoTravelUK



X (Twitter): twitter.com/NatGeoTravelUK



Instagram: instagram.com/NatGeoTravelUK



The National Geographic Traveller (UK) digital edition is available for Apple, Android and Kindle devices: ngtr.uk/NGTdigital





###



Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.com/travel



Nat Geo Media is a worldwide digital, social and print publisher, operating in more than 170 countries, with several print and digital products and more than half a billion followers on social media. Our mission is to inspire curious fans of all ages through bold and innovative storytelling about people, places and projects that shape our world, and enable our fans to connect, explore, engage with and care about the world.



For more information, visit nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok





CONTACT:



For editorial enquiries:

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

editorial@natgeotraveller.co.uk





Pat Riddell, editor

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

pat.riddell@natgeotraveller.co.uk





Maria Pieri, editorial director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

maria.pieri@natgeotraveller.co.uk





Matthew Jackson, managing director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909

matthew.jackson@natgeotraveller.co.uk





Anthony Leyens, CEO

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909

anthony.leyens@natgeotraveller.co.uk