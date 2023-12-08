Hayashibara Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shimoishii, Kita-ku, Okayama; Representative Director: Naoki Yasuba; hereinafter “Hayashibara”) will change its corporate name to “Nagase Viita Co., Ltd.” on April 1, 2024.



The significance of the new corporate name “Nagase Viita”:



We have had expertise in biotechnology for many years and manufacture bio-products that support people's comfortable and fulfilling lifestyles.



On April 1, 2024, we will change our corporate name from “Hayashibara” to “Nagase Viita.”



“Viita” comes from the Latin word ‘Vita,’ meaning life or living. Adding another “i” to become “ii” depicts our dedication to a prosperous and sustainable future in harmony with nature.



At Nagase Viita, we endeavour to develop sustainable value by harnessing the power of nature - together with you.



Reasons behind the change of corporate name:



This year, Hayashibara celebrates its landmark 140th anniversary. To mark the occasion, the company intended to define its Corporate Purpose—which expresses its reason for being and the value it wishes to bring to society—incorporating the feedback of its employees in the process; in view of the NAGASE Group’s strengthened global branding policy, Hayashibara also began to consider a new corporate name.



The company is determined to adopt a new corporate name—“Nagase Viita”—and define a new Corporate Purpose—“Respect life, and embrace the well-being of people and the planet.” Together, they reflect the company’s longstanding approach to sustainability, and clarify its attitude to the future.



Hayashibara became part of the NAGASE Group in 2012 and, in April 2023, the company experienced significant change, as it was integrated with the bio-related business of Nagase ChemteX Corporation. Now, Hayashibara forms the core of the Group’s bio-related business and is set to spearhead the Group’s provision of sustainable materials and values going forward.



Please visit the landing page and watch the 30sec. short movie for more information about the thoughts behind the company's new name.



Watch Hayashibara's interview at COP28



Current corporate name (until March 31, 2024): Hayashibara Co., Ltd.

New corporate name (from April 1, 2024): Nagase Viita Co., Ltd.

Headquarters: 1-1-3 Shimoishii, Kita-ku, Okayama 700-0907, JAPAN

Founded: 1883

Established: July 10, 1932

Representative Director: Naoki Yasuba

Capital: ¥500,000,000

Number of employees: 786

Main Business: Development, manufacturing and sales of food ingredients, pharmaceutical ingredients, cosmetic ingredients, health food ingredients, functional dyes, enzymes and phospholipids

URL: https://www.hayashibara.co.jp/data/en/

Hayashibara was founded in 1883 as a starch syrup manufacturer when sweet foods were highly valued. In 1959, a technological turning point came with the successful mass production of glucose from starch utilizing enzymes. Ever since, it has continued to advance biotechnology and develop unique biomaterials. The most significant achievement was the world's first successful mass production of trehalose, a disaccharide, from starch in 1994 using enzymes discovered in microorganisms from local Okayama soil. Today, Hayashibara, with its corporate purpose, "Respect life and embrace the well-being of people and the planet," provides solutions in various fields, including food, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.



