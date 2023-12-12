In today’s world it is critical that we continue to build on our current information security levels and operational standards.

ARO, a leading provider of Cloud, Cyber, Collaboration, Data Centre Services and Sustainability solutions, is delighted to announce that it has extended its existing ISO accreditations to include the entire ARO group. We are now fully certified for the following:



- ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management

- ISO 27001:2022 – Information Security Management

- ISO 27017:2015 – Information Security Controls for Cloud Services

- ISO 27018:2019 – Protection of Personally Identifiable Information (PII) in Public Clouds.



These certificates are testament to the hard work carried out, over many months, across the entire organisation and demonstrate ARO’s commitment to providing superior service and ensuring the security of information that is entrusted to us.



Over the past few months, ARO has aligned its operations with standards that provide guidance on internationally recognised best practise methods. Compliance with these standards is independently audited and certified to give customers, partners and prospects the assurances they need.



ARO is excited about the future, building upon this success to instil confidence and provide even more value to clients.



Richard Burke, CEO comments, “In today’s world it is critical that we continue to build on our current information security levels and operational standards. As an organisation we continually strive to maintain the highest standards of quality and security.”



"By continuing to align with the ISO standards, we are not only reinforcing the security of our operations but also paving the way for a more streamlined and integrated organisation. These standards align perfectly with our company values, and also reflect our dedication to excellence, integrity, and accountability".









About ARO

With a legacy spanning over two decades, ARO is an Enterprise Performance Partner renowned for delivering world-class cloud technologies wrapped in unparalleled service.



As an accredited Microsoft Solutions Partner and Platinum Partner with industry leaders like Dell, Gamma, SonicWall, NFON, Vodafone, 02, BT, Aruba and Extreme, ARO embodies excellence in technology integration. Their comprehensive suite of services encompasses Cloud Solutions, Collaboration, Specialist Data Centre Services, and Sustainability, guiding clients towards operational excellence.



With a network of 10 offices across the UK, ARO's localised approach ensures swift, responsive service tailored to individual customer needs. Their award-winning solutions in Sustainability demonstrate a commitment to environmental responsibility, solidifying ARO's position as a leading enterprise performance partner in the UK.



ARO has annual sales of over £108 million and 460 staff supporting 8,000 customers across a diverse range of businesses including some of the UK’s largest Law Firms, leading Universities, multiple NHS trusts and Blue Light Services.