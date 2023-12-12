Heidelberg, Germany, 12th December, 2023 – Amidst the pressing global challenges of climate change, The Cultivated B (TCB), a leading provider of cellular agriculture technology, is proud to announce its participation at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28). TCB is at the forefront, advocating for innovative strategies and sustainable solutions to combat climate change and demonstrating a clear vision that extends beyond COP28.



Addressing the urgency of the situation, TCB operational ethos is in line with the summit’s goals, embodying a commitment to scalable, sustainable protein production through advanced biotechnology. With meticulously crafted bioreactors, the company ensures energy efficiency and resource optimization and allocation at every step, revolutionizing the entire resource chain and setting a new standard in sustainable practices.



“Our mission at The Cultivated B is to not only optimize cellular agriculture processes but to lead a revolution towards a sustainable future,” said Dr. Hamid Noori, CEO of TCB. “Our participation in COP28 is a testament to our commitment, which is to collaborate with global stakeholders, sharing our vision and innovations and working together to address the critical issue of climate change.”



Cellular agriculture is an important element in the future of nutrition and stands at the heart of TCB’s vision to offer viable alternative protein sources through precision fermentation and plant- and cell-based meats. This approach ensures efficient resource allocation, enhances food quality and safety, increases yields and promotes sustainability through a zero-waste circular economy.



The undeniable correlation between global growth and environmental degradation necessitates a shift in production and consumption patterns. Cellular agriculture presents a beacon of hope, addressing issues of emissions, land usage, animal cruelty and land depletion.



- Cultivated Meat: TCB envisions a world where meat production transcends the constraints of land and emissions, prioritizing animal welfare and efficiency.

- Precision Fermentation: Beyond meat, TCB utilizes engineered cells to replicate almost any organic material, resulting in enhanced properties, improved nutritional profiles, safer food, and monumental cost savings.



“TCB is fully dedicated to climate action, integrating this commitment into every facet of our business,” added Dr. Noori. “At COP28, we are excited to bridge the gap between the potential of cellular agriculture and global stakeholders, fostering an ecosystem of mutual success and sustainable progress.”



About The Cultivated B (TCB):



The Cultivated B’s multinational team of scientists develops and applies breakthrough technologies in cellular agriculture, precision fermentation and advanced bioreactor technology to enable scalable commercialization of the cellular-agriculture industry. TCB serves start-ups, corporations and academic research institutions within the food, pharma, cosmetics, and personal care industries. With its pioneering engineering and production capabilities, TCB enables other companies to produce alternative proteins, such as cultivated meat, at industrial scale. The company’s fundamental commitment to minimizing the natural resources used paves the way toward a sustainable future, locally, regionally, and globally. TCB’s research and development team is based in Germany, with manufacturing and an innovation hub based in Canada’s Toronto region. For more information, visit https://www.thecultivatedb.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.



Watch here: Cell Ag: Core of the Next Industrial Shift





Media Contacts:

Jenna Beaucage/Michelle Allard McMahon

Rainier Communications

tcb@rainierco.com



Media Contact:

Saffron Dale

Acumen Media

Distribution Coordinator

s.dale@acumenmedia.com