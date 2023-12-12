We are excited to celebrate this significant milestone with the successful acquisition of our first order for the PACEMatic Auto Belt Tracking System

PACE Steel Belt Systems, a global leader in conveyor belt solutions, proudly announces the successful acquisition of our first order for the PACEMatic Auto Belt Tracking System with this new customer. This exciting deal solidifies our commitment to cutting-edge technology and operational excellence, as we partner with a major flat bread manufacturer based in UK who is expanding into Poland.



The PACEMatic Auto Belt Tracking System, renowned for its advanced tracking capabilities, will be seamlessly integrated into the manufacturing processes of our esteemed client. This collaboration underscores PACE Steel Belt Systems' dedication to providing state-of-the-art solutions that enhance precision and efficiency in the food industry.



"We are excited to celebrate this significant milestone with the successful acquisition of our first order for the PACEMatic Auto Belt Tracking System with this new client," said Paul Lawson, Managing Director at PACE Steel Belt Systems. "This collaboration highlights our focus on delivering innovative solutions that optimise production processes and ensure the highest standards of performance for our clients."



The PACEMatic Auto Belt Tracking System is designed to enhance belt alignment, reduce maintenance downtime, and improve overall operational efficiency. PACE Steel Belt Systems is proud to contribute to the success of our client's flat bread manufacturing operations and looks forward to further collaborations within the dynamic Polish market.





ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Paul Lawson – CEO

PACE Steel Belt Systems

Phone: 01384 898237

Email: P.Lawson@pace-berndorf.co.uk

Unit 2, College Farm, Six Ashes Rd, Bridgnorth WV15 6EL

www.pace-berndorf.co.uk



For media inquiries please contact sales@pace-berndorf.co.uk 01384 898237



About PACE Steel Belt Systems: PACE Steel Belt Systems is a leading global provider of innovative steel belt conveyors, offering reliable solutions for various industries. With a commitment to excellence and cutting-edge technology, PACE Steel Belt Systems continues to revolutionise conveyor systems to meet the evolving needs of clients worldwide. For more information, explore our solutions for the bakery and food and specialist goods industries.