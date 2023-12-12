nationalgeographic.com/travel



LONDON (12 December): This winter, Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) is toasting the nation’s locals, with a celebration of the UK’s beloved pubs, in all their many glorious forms.



With pubs facing unprecedented challenges, there’s never been a better time to pay tribute to this British institution. In its latest cover story, the magazine zones in on the success stories giving the industry hope, while also offering guides to classic pub dishes, the best beers, desi pubs and perfect spots for pub purists.



Glen Mutel, editor of Food, said: “If the pandemic made many of us long for the pub, the threat of losing our locals has really brought home just how important they are.



“Fortunately, there’s another story to tell — the story of all those who are finding ways to keep pubs afloat, from the punters clubbing together to ensure their locals remain community owned, to the chefs creating a new type of gastropub, designed to please every kind of customer.”



Also in this issue, we meet the chefs keeping culinary traditions alive in the Indian state of Goa; enjoy a meal of buffalo banh mi on a Native American reservation in South Dakota; and try out the many speciality sausages of Franconia, Germany. All this, plus the best of Lima, Bucharest and Tromsø.



In addition, expect the usual mix of thought-provoking features and easy-to-follow recipes from world-renowned contributors.



Don’t miss:



• Deconstruct: Yule log — the lowdown on the dish also known as bûche de Noël



• My Life in Food: Rapper and broadcaster Big Zuu on okra stew and Jamaican food



• Try it Now: How chefs are putting a savoury spin on French toast



• Five Ways With: Get the best out of oysters



• Recipe Journal: Four potato dishes from around the world



• Make Perfect: Tips for mastering tom yum soup



• The Pioneer: Paris-based chef Mory Sacko on blending French, West African and Japanese cuisines



