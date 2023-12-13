Agenda Revealed for the Premier Data Governance and Master Data Management Conference Europe, 11 – 14 March 2024, in London



IRM UK, LONDON – 12/12/2023



IRM UK proudly unveils the comprehensive agenda for the highly anticipated Data Governance & Master Data Management Conference Europe, taking place from March 11 to March 14, 2024, in London. This four-day event promises a transformative experience, offering attendees an array of enriching sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities.



Key Highlights of the Conference:



Dynamic Agenda: Dive into a meticulously curated agenda featuring five diverse streams, 14 immersive workshops, 47 thought-provoking sessions, and four inspiring plenary keynotes. Craft your unique learning path by selecting presentations aligned with your interests and aspirations.



Navigating the Data Landscape: In a world where data fuels innovation and strategic decision-making, the conference aims to guide participants through the latest trends, best practices, and transformative insights in Data Governance and Master Data Management.



What to Expect:



• Strategic Keynotes: Immerse yourself in thought-provoking keynotes from industry visionaries, offering perspectives on the evolving data landscape and its impact on businesses.



• In-Depth Workshops: Elevate your skills through interactive workshops designed to provide practical, hands-on experience in implementing effective data governance strategies.



• Expert Panel Discussions: Engage with industry experts in lively panel discussions covering a spectrum of topics, from overcoming data challenges to exploring innovative solutions.



• Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow professionals, exchange ideas, and build valuable relationships during dedicated networking sessions.



Visionary Keynote Speakers:

Be inspired by leaders shaping the landscape of data governance and master data management. Our visionary keynote speakers bring diverse backgrounds and extensive industry experience, promising an informative, engaging, and thought-provoking conference.

Global Insights from Leading Organizations:

Gain valuable insights from case studies and contributions by worldwide leading organizations, including Accenture, BearingPoint, BT, Capgemini, DUAL UK, Elsevier, Euromonitor, Genius Sports, Heathrow Airport, HellermanTyton Global, ITV, Just Eat Takeaway, Lexmark, OCI, OMV AG, Picnic, PRS for Music, PwC, Robert Bosch, Roche, Royal National Lifeboat Institution, Sandoz, Sky, Skyscanner, University of Nottingham, Vanquis Bank, Volvo, Voya Financial, and more.

For further information, registration details, and the latest updates, visit www.irmuk.co.uk/dgmdm

