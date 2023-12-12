DUBAI, 12th December – UEM Edgenta Berhad (“UEM Edgenta” or the “Company”), Malaysia's foremost Asset Management & Infrastructure Solutions provider, is advancing its regional expansion strategy in the integrated facility management market within the Middle East. As part of this effort, the Company has recently formalised a definitive agreement with KAIZEN Group, further bolstering its presence in the region. In reaffirming its commitment to this strategic growth initiative, UEM Edgenta is also pleased to announce the exchange of three (3) separate Memorandum of Business Exploration (MOBE) with its partners; DISRUPT-X DMCC (Disrupt-X), ZAIN TECHNOLOGIES LLC (Zain Tech) and Tadoom.



Announced at the ongoing Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (“COP28”), the Company is delighted to declare the acquisition of a 60% stake in a distinguished tech-enabled property management services company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). KAIZEN Group has established an exemplary reputation for providing comprehensive services across the real estate value chain, encompassing Owners Association Management, Master Community Management, Development Project Management, Property & Leasing Management Advisory & Consultancy, as well as Handover & Snagging Services.



The combined strength of UEM Edgenta, in conjunction with Operon Middle East (“Operon”), its wholly owned subsidiary, and KAIZEN Group, is poised to establish an integrated real estate services platform. This collaborative endeavor is dedicated to enhancing the delivery of integrated services and crafting bespoke lifestyle experiences, all underpinned by cutting-edge technology and sustainable solutions.



This acquisition will also facilitate the integration of Edgenta's smart buildings, leveraging its Asseto SaaS platform, and incorporating sustainability solutions like Energy Efficiency, Energy Performance Contracts, and Green Building Initiatives. This strategic move addresses the growing demand for these solutions in the Middle East.



Syahrunizam Samsudin, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of UEM Edgenta said, "Having KAIZEN Group as part of UEM Edgenta represents a strategic move, capitalizing on the growth opportunities within the real estate sector. This is fueled by the Dubai Master Urban Plan 2040, which aims to create a well-being model, ultimately enhancing Dubai's reputation as the premier city for quality living. This integration reinforces the presence of the UEM Edgenta in the Middle East, aligning seamlessly with our 'Edgenta of the Future 2025' vision. It expands our international footprint, which already spans Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia, the UAE, and KSA, while elevating our product and technology offerings in high-growth markets. This venture is a testament to our ongoing commitment to enriching lives and advancing infrastructure on a global scale, all while realizing forward-looking technology solutions in sustainable smart city development."



"Our initiatives today are not just mere aspirations; we firmly believe they serve as a roadmap to a more sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous world. We regard data and AI, particularly in the context of Smart Cities, as the foundational elements in this transformative journey. Through their integration, we aspire to lead the way in establishing new industry standards, nurturing global collaboration, and ingraining ESG principles into the very essence of our Smart Cities operations," added Syahrunizam.



In alliance with Zain Tech and Tadoom, UEM Edgenta is embarking on dedicated initiatives in Oman and the broader Middle East region. Disrupt-X plays a pivotal role in this partnership with Zain and Tadoom, focusing on the development of smart cities and sustainability in the built environment by harnessing Internet of Things (IoT) and smart solutions at both the asset level and on a citywide scale.



These partnerships strengthens UEM Edgenta’s unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, technology-driven solutions within the real estate sector, and at the same time shaping a sustainable and technologically advanced future for the region.



Representing their respective organisations during the document exchange were Fadi Marwan Alnwilati Almasri, Chief Executive Officer, KAIZEN Group, Hany Hanna, Chief Executive Officer, Zain Tech and Abdullah Al Badi, Chief Executive Officer, Tadoom.

For further information on UEM Edgenta’s presence in the Middle East and its other initiatives, login to https://www.uemedgenta.com.



