United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) and UNOPS will host the Santiago network secretariat



Dubai, United Arab Emirates - A joint-proposal from UNOPS and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction has been adopted at COP28 which will see the UN agencies jointly host the Santiago Network.



The network, which has been hosted temporarily by the UNFCCC since 2019, was set up to help the most vulnerable countries avert, minimize and address the effects of climate change. Parties established the network as part of the Warsaw International Mechanism for Loss and Damage at COP 25 in Madrid.



Essentially, the network serves as the connection between UN Member States and service providers – if a Member State has a request related to loss and damage, this is how they apply for assistance.



UNOPS Executive Director, Jorge Moreira da Silva said:

“This is a matter of climate justice. Climate change has disproportionately impacted developing countries, yet they lack adequate support in climate action. This makes the focus on loss and damage at COP28 both significant and historic.



“I am pleased with the final decision today, which will see UNOPS and UNDRR host the Santiago network. This network will be instrumental in providing technical assistance, capacity building, and connecting a wide array of organizations, knowledge centers, and research institutions.



“It aims to create projects that align with the specific needs of countries most affected by climate impacts. By bringing together these diverse resources and expertise, the network will play a crucial role in supporting countries in their fight against the adverse effects of climate change, ensuring that projects are tailored to their unique challenges and needs.”





The Santiago network



The Santiago Network, established in December 2019 at COP 25, plays a crucial role in addressing climate change impacts in developing countries. It focuses on catalyzing technical assistance from various organizations, bodies, networks, and experts. It aims to support developing countries in averting, minimizing, and addressing loss and damage caused by climate change. Its mandate includes facilitating access to knowledge, resources, and technical assistance needed to address climate risks comprehensively​​.





The Parties agreed on the institutional arrangements to operationalize the Santiago Network for Loss and Damage. This agreement indicates a structural and functional link between the Santiago Network and the Loss & Damage Fund. The Network is envisioned to play a key role in catalyzing the technical assistance necessary for the effective use of the fund. This link is expected to enhance the capacity of vulnerable countries to address the losses and damages they face due to climate change.



Pledges made to the Santiago network as at 6 December 2023 include the European Union and its member States Denmark, Germany, Ireland and Luxembourg, and by Switzerland and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, amounting to approximately $40.7 million.



