Salt Lake City, Utah - Subzero Engineering, the global leader in turnkey engineering solutions for data centers, industrial cleanrooms and mission-critical environments, is delighted to announce a new 155,000-square-foot facility in Salt Lake City, Utah. The extensive premises enables the company to expand its capabilities while enabling the company to relocate its Simplex manufacturing facility into the same premises.



The new headquarters is set to transform the industry with its cutting-edge amenities. The new facility comprises 95,000 square feet of dedicated manufacturing space, 25,000 square feet for shipping, receiving and storage, and a further 35,000 square feet of office space.



This strategic move, coupled with recent expansions in the sales, engineering, manufacturing and installation teams, positions Subzero Engineering for remarkable growth in the coming years.



The new facility, located at 805 South 3600 West, Salt Lake City, Utah, represents a significant milestone for the company and the industry as a whole. This new facility will provide the space needed to support the combined teams of Subzero Engineering and Simplex Modular Cleanrooms, one of the most prominent names in modular cleanrooms, softwall curtains, strip doors, separation and process isolation, and their growing customer base. It will also encourage and develop the collaboration and teamwork of both teams to assist customers with custom projects, product enhancements, and new products while delivering support for all cleanroom and separation needs.



With an entire area dedicated to research and development, the company will be in a pivotal position to progress innovation, design and productivity. This is expected to become a prominent resource, establishing the company as a key partner in the evolution of the industry.



Notable highlights of the relocation include:



Expansive Product Demo Room: The product demo room showcases the full range of the organisation’s data center and cleanroom products, allowing customers to comprehensively explore their options. The new product demonstration room is testament to the company's commitment to showcasing its cutting-edge offerings.



Cross-Product Knowledge Sharing: The new facility fosters collaboration and knowledge sharing between the data center and cleanroom product lines.



Research and Development: The dedicated Research and Development area will be the company’s epicenter of innovation, driving the development of cutting-edge solutions.



Enhanced Inventory and Materials Storage: The larger space allows for expanded inventory stock and improved materials storage capabilities, ensuring timely deliveries and better service.



Improved Customer Support: With the additional personnel and facilities, Subzero Engineering is committed to providing even better customer support and assistance.



Central Shipping Hub: Salt Lake City's strategic location as a central shipping hub will expedite shipping and receiving processes, benefiting customers nationwide.



Shane Kilfoil, President of Mission Critical Environments, covering both Subzero Engineering and Simplex product lines said: “We've gone from starting in a garage, to now having a 155,000 square foot facility and seven different production lines. We've also tripled our workforce to help keep up with demand over the past 18 months. We foresee that continuing — but we also recognize that not everything can be done just with people. So, we’re making active investments in machinery and automation that will help us to further keep up with demand and take the strain off our employees to allow them to focus on other more value-added offerings and solutions that we can give to the customers and end users.”



For more information about Subzero Engineering and its new facility, please visit https://www.subzeroeng.com/new-state-of-the-art-building-for...



To schedule a tour of the new facility, please visit: Help & Support|Subzero Engineering











