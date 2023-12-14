In an ever-changing world, businesses must seize moments in the market, however risky or uncertain, to define the world’s future and to thrive in their field.



From early innovations that forever changed the way humans function such as the lightbulb and cars to companies like Apple who have revolutionised the ways we utilise technology in everyday life. These innovators had to respond to the market and the present moment in daring and audacious ways to disrupt the world in the ways that they did. Inspiring and reminding the public that bold action is necessary for global change.



TBD Media Group are excited to launch December’s Innovation & Disruption video series featured on CBS News. These videos capture trailblazers, C-suite executives and employees from global businesses. The industries included in this month’s series range from metal, to waste reduction and sustainability project management, all the way to education and academia.



In common, these corporations’ are underpinned by a commitment to creating a green, eco-friendly and sustainable future. TBD Media hopes that by sharing these exclusive insights into the world’s most successful innovators and disruptors, a light will be shed on those businesses that are daring enough to generate lasting impact.



“These businesses - as well as the individuals behind them, are clear examples of what can be achieved in a challenging business climate and they are sure to inspire many others” stated TBD Media CEO, Paolo Zanini.



Since COVID-19 and the resultant recession, many businesses play it safe, sticking to what they know. Yet, for the corporations willing to take the risk, they gamble changing the course of world history. Ultimately, it is tomorrow’s markets that are decided by today’s innovators and disruptors.



Find out more about the Innovation & Disruption Leaders campaign, at: https://www.cbsnews.com/video/playlist/innovators-disruptors....



The innovators & disruptors featured in this month’s launch are:

GPM

DTE

Bocconi University





About TBD Media Group

Using cutting-edge technology and striking narratives, TBD Media supports businesses and brands across the globe to tell their stories, elevating development and progress in worldwide societies. Its mission is to delve into the stories behind every business, bringing forth what matters most with one bespoke package. Through the power of visual storytelling, we craft stories that connect people, amplify voices and inspire action.





