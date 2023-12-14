Plus: get a third off tickets with limited-time festive offer



LONDON (14 December 2023) The National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food Festival is back for 2024, returning to London for its fourth instalment with a host of new features and a fresh line-up of big-name contributors – including headliner Nadiya Hussain.



The TV chef, best-selling author and winner of the sixth series of The Great British Bake Off, will be appearing on the Main Stage on Saturday 20 July, where she’ll be treating visitors to a live cooking demonstration peppered with tales from her own kitchen.



The Main Stage

Nadiya will be joined by a host of big-name chefs, cooks and food personalities on the Main Stage, who’ll be cooking up some of their signature dishes. Visitors can look forward to demonstrations by the likes of Nisha Katona, Matt Tebbutt, Ravneet Gill and Richard Corrigan. Expect further announcements over the coming months.



Authors’ Area, Masterclass Theatres & More

In the authors’ area, visitors can catch interviews with the writers behind some of the most exciting recent food releases. Elsewhere, the Masterclass Theatres offer attendees the opportunity to pick up cookery tips from guest chefs representing cuisines from all over the world, while the newly expanded Wine & Spirits Theatre will host a programme of expert-led tutorials and tasting sessions.



Looking ahead to next year’s show, Glen Mutel, editor of Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) says: “It’s great to be back on the festival calendar and I’m confident that the 2024 edition will be our best yet. Not only will we be welcoming some of the food world’s most exciting talent to our stages, but we’ll be combining new ideas and fresh features with all the elements that have made the festival so memorable in previous years.”



Festive Ticket Offer

Tickets are on sale now, and just in time for Christmas. The perfect gift for food lovers and travel enthusiasts, single day tickets are currently £10 plus booking fees — that’s a third off the full ticket price.



Notes:





About National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food Festival





National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food Festival, 20-21 July 2024 at Business Design Centre, London. The 2023 event attracted more than 7,000 attendees and involved over 50 exhibitors, with 62 talks, demonstrations and masterclasses taking place during the weekend. The festival, first launched in 2019, adopts a zero food-waste policy. foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk





Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) is a quarterly special issue series, approximately 132-page magazine, and is published under license by APL Media Limited, publisher of the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK). nationalgeographic.com/travel





National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.com/travel





For more information about National Geographic, visit nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok







