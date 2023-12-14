DTE, a leading innovator in process and quality control for the metals production and manufacturing industry, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming CBS documentary series, "Innovation and Disruption Leaders." The series will showcase the remarkable journey of individuals and companies reshaping industries and pushing the boundaries of what is possible. DTE has been selected as a featured company in this series, highlighting its groundbreaking contributions to the aluminum industry.



At the heart of DTE's breakthrough innovation is its real-time elemental analysis technology, an industry-first advancement that promises to revolutionize the metals industry. This technology enables real-time process control, an unprecedented advancement that promises to minimize waste and optimize production efficiency in the energy-intensive metals industry. DTE's solutions empower producers with real-time, contextualized, and enriched data to make informed decisions promptly, reducing energy consumption, carbon emissions, off-spec production, and process waste while increasing throughput, operator safety, and eliminating risks associated with manual handling of molten metal samples. The documentary includes expert opinion from Derek Prichett, Senior VP of Corporate Development of Novelis, the world’s largest recycler of aluminum and one of DTE’s investors, on DTE’s potential to transform metals processing and assist metals manufacturers in reducing their carbon footprint.



Karl Ágúst Matthíasson, the CEO of DTE, expressed their excitement for the series, stating, "Being part of 'Innovation and Disruption Leaders' is an incredible honor for DTE. We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to pushing the boundaries of the metals industry. This series will provide a platform to showcase our team's dedication and the transformative solutions we offer."

The episode featuring DTE is scheduled to air on CBS on December 13, 2023. This is a unique opportunity for audiences to gain an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the innovative solutions and disruptive technologies that have firmly established DTE as a game-changer in the industry.



About DTE:



DTE is a leading innovator serving the global metals production and manufacturing industries with powerful real-time and predictive process control intelligence to maximize value, sustainability, safety, and efficiency for all stakeholders.



Composition sampling is critical for process control in metal production, processing, and casting. Still, until now, it has been manual and mostly empirical, requiring solid samples to be cast from the melt. DTE’s unique, proprietary LP-LIBS™ platform enhances decision support by replacing slow, expensive, manual process and quality control methods with our breakthrough contactless in-process solution, which delivers reference-grade elemental analysis directly from the high-temperature molten metal.



