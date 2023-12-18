Mallet, Paraná, Brazil – [18th Decemeber 2023] — Agrosepac Group, a company with a rich history in forest management and timber sales, is excited to announce an ambitious venture aimed at reshaping the landscape of the industrial sector. In the spirit of honoring our founders, the hardworking brothers and doctors Amilcar and João Dias, we are embarking on a new journey towards modernization and expansion.



At the heart of this transformation is our pioneering Industrial Co-Working Space, a concept that encompasses a sawmill, plywood manufacturing facility, pellet production plant, and a state-of-the-art thermoelectric power station. What sets our Industrial Co-Working Space apart is its unwavering commitment to sustainability.



As we embark on this project, it's important to note that, while the vision for our Industrial Co-Working Space is grand, we are still in the process of concretizing it. Our goal is to have all these diverse operations functioning in synergy, achieving "Zero Waste" and maximum sustainability by 2025. Every piece of wood, every wood chip, and every ounce of energy will be utilized efficiently. Our objective is to not only make our operations more environmentally friendly but also more economically sustainable.



This unique endeavor seeks to showcase that it is indeed possible for businesses to thrive without causing harm to the environment. Our co-working space is a testament to our commitment to environmental responsibility and our belief that a green business is not only good for the planet but also for the bottom line.



We invite you to join us on this exciting journey towards a more sustainable and prosperous future. Grupo Agrosepac is committed to preserving the legacy of our founders while embracing innovation and eco-conscious practices.



ABOUT AGROSEPAC GROUP



Agrosepac Group is a renowned name in the forest management and timber industry, located in Mallet, Paraná, Brazil. Established by the hard working brothers Amilcar Dias and João Dias, the company is now under the stewardship of their heirs who are dedicated to preserving the legacy while embracing modernization and sustainability.



