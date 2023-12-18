With CV fraud increasing, employment screening and identity verification expert, Sterling, has warned employers to be vigilant of exaggerated or falsely represented information, regardless of the individual’s seniority.







Following reports of experienced candidates applying for roles at high-profile companies, being caught out with falsified qualifications, Sterling has warned that making assumptions over prior vetting is risky. To protect organisations and build trust, it's crucial to vet that candidates are who they say they are. Sterling has called on employers to ensure they are verifying all relevant applicant details, including confirming the authenticity of training and qualifications regardless of how long a candidate has been in similar positions.



Steve Smith, President International at Sterling, commented:







“While we’re seeing a general increase in new forms of employee fraud such as moonlighting that are emerging due to the changing world of work, more common activity such as falsifying information on CVs remains an issue. At Sterling we have seen first-hand examples of individuals applying for senior job roles based on prior experience that they have earnt as a result of forged qualifications. It's important that firms verify all relevant information from any applicant, even if they have a number of years in similar positions. If an individual has lied about an element of their education or training, this should act as a red flag for potential unscrupulous behaviour in the future.







“Employers shouldn’t assume that a candidate’s previous employer has fully vetted information such as training and qualifications. Innovation in technology is streamlining this process and we are seeing a shift towards digital identities that can be transferred from job to job, negating some of the administrative burden of screening and vetting. However, on a more immediate basis, it is vital that no one slips through the net due to assumptions over prior screening.”







