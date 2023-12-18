As the world gathers at COP28 with fast-tracking the energy transition high on the agenda, Canada is making the case to global investors that it is the best place in the world for sustainable investment.



“The transition to sustainable energy sources is essential to combat climate change. The private sector has a pivotal role to play in the way we produce and use energy,” said Laurel Broten, CEO, Invest in Canada. “Canada is already attracting numerous transformative investments in clean energy transition, and there are unparalleled opportunities for global companies to make sustainable long-term investments.”



Canada is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, and the Government of Canada’s 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan outlines a sector-by-sector path to cut GHG emission by 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.



Within this framework, Canada offers exceptional investment opportunities in numerous clean energy industries from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Canada’s advantages in clean energy sources, technologies, and greenhouse-gas mitigation include:



- abundant natural resources in emissions-free energy sources, such as hydroelectricity, wind, solar and hydrogen;

- leadership in advanced technologies, such as hydrogen fuel cells, biofuels, small modular nuclear reactors, a circular EV battery supply chain, energy storage and carbon management;

- a robust commitment to environmental, social governance (ESG) principles;

- a favourable investment climate for transformative energy investments, including supportive government policies;

- political and economic stability; and

- a talented, growing and diverse workforce



A leadership interview with Laurel Broten is part of Acumen Media’s series of interviews with business leaders taking place at COP28 about the role of business in driving climate solutions.





ABOUT INVEST IN CANADA



Invest in Canada is Canada’s global investment attraction and promotion agency, working directly with global investors to unlock investment opportunities and facilitate expansion in Canada. Invest in Canada brings industry, community and government partners together to offer seamless services that make it easy for investors to grow their operations in Canada.



In Canada:

Brent Dowdall

Manager, Communications

brent.dowdall@invcanada.ca

+1 (613) 371-2120



Media Contact:

Acumen Media

Saffron Dale

Distribution Coordinator

s.dale@acumenmedia.com