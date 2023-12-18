As a frontrunner in innovation, RENK Group is set to make a pivotal impact at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai, highlighting its commitment to driving advancements toward climate neutrality. Nadine Despineux, CEO of the Marine and Industry-division at RENK, describes in an in-depth interview with TBD Media why the company's technology is systemically relevant to the success of the energy transition. The interview will be available through reuters.com.



At the core of RENK's mission is a dedication to development and responsibility. The group possesses cutting-edge technologies designed to enhance energy efficiency in traditional industries while offering an extensive range of products for climate-neutral energy generation and storage, spanning wind power, hydrogen, Power-to-X, and CCUS. RENK's product portfolio positions it as a technology and fuel-agnostic industry leader, playing a vital role in the compression or expansion of gases and liquids.



Sustainability Strategy 2025: A Commitment to Net-Zero by 2040



In 2022, RENK unveiled its Sustainability Strategy 2025, outlining the company's internal commitment to achieving net-zero emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) by 2040. This strategy aligns with the United Nations' climate goals, establishing RENK as a trailblazer in sustainable corporate practices.



Innovations in New Energy: Hydrogen, Power-to-X, CCUS, and Wind Energy



RENK focuses on emerging energy sectors such as hydrogen, Power-to-X, CCUS, and wind energy. The company actively contributes to the SALCOS project in Germany, participating in the development of CO2-neutral steel production and promoting green hydrogen production.



RENK's involvement in the Gateways project in New York State, USA, marks a significant milestone. The project aims to build one of the world's largest hydrogen production plants, generating a daily capacity of 45 metric tons of liquid hydrogen.



Revolutionizing Wind Power Generation with Advanced Technologies



In the wind power sector, RENK addresses the increasing trend toward larger applications, specifically those exceeding 10 MW. The company's gearboxes and main rotor bearings are engineered to meet the challenges posed by offshore wind turbines, ensuring reliability and low-maintenance operation.



Efficiency in Traditional Industries: Lowering Energy Consumption and Emissions



RENK's impact extends to traditional industries, notably in plastic processing, where their SUPREX and CAREX extrusion gear units enable substantial energy savings. This translates to a 2.5 percent increase in energy efficiency, resulting in significant cost savings over the lifespan of the units.



ESG Commitment: Integrating Sustainability into Corporate Strategy



In 2022, RENK established an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) team to oversee sustainability initiatives across the group. The Sustainability Strategy 2025, based on eight clear goals aligned with UN climate objectives, forms the cornerstone of RENK's commitment to responsible corporate practices.



RENK's dedication to human rights is evident through the establishment of a Human Rights Committee, actively working to prevent human rights violations within the company and its supply chain.



RENK Group looks forward to engaging with global leaders, policymakers, and industry experts at COP28 to foster collaboration and drive the world closer to a sustainable, climate-neutral future.



