- Deal worth up to $1 billion

- AI partnership aims to fuel rapid growth of the internet of AI

- Biggest deal to date for UK manufacturer of computers and smartphones





LONDON, 19th December 2023: Planet Computers today announces a partnership with HyperCycle for Decentralised AI which will see the formation of HyperAppliance – a manufacturer of Decentralised AI hardware. Its first product HyperAIBox is an innovative plug-and-play device with an integrated touchscreen, specifically designed to provide AI Compute on the internet of AI initially built by HyperCycle.ai.



HyperAppliance has received funding from a number of sophisticated investors led by Kor/Accel - a hardware accelerator startup - that has set up HyperAppliance for massive scale and placed an initial $30 million order with Planet Computers.



This cooperation opens up a $1 billion dollar business opportunity in AI Computing. HyperAppliance is part of the HyperCycle ecosystem and was built organically out of the intent of multiple players to satisfy the demand for hardware, software and network providers in the field of AI.



The $30m deal is the first of an expected series of agreements between HyperAppliance and Planet Computers that will see the company manufacture more than 50,000 HyperAiBoxes.



The HyperAiBox is the first state-of-the-art device designed for Decentralised AI computing, allowing simple and effective access for consumers to participate in the AI Computation Economy.





The HyperAiBox, developed for HyperAppliance, is a compact, energy-efficient computer crafted to seamlessly integrate AI computing into everyday life. This cooperation underscores Planet Computers' capabilities to produce advanced AI computing devices. The rapid growth of HyperAppliance marks a significant milestone for its partners and reinforces its commitment to innovation.





Evan Rodenberg, CEO and co-founder of HyperAppliance, added: “This collaboration is more than a synergy between two innovative entities; it is a beacon for the future of AI. Together, we are breaking down the barriers to entry for Decentralised AI computation. We are forging a path for inclusive, groundbreaking AI solutions that empower every individual to be an active participant in this technological revolution. Our partnership is not just about creating products; it's about democratising access to advanced AI and enabling a collective leap forward into a future where everyone can contribute to, and benefit from, the immense potential of AI”.



Dr Janko Mrsic-Flogel, CEO of Planet Computers, comments: “This announcement marks a significant milestone for Planet, extending the company’s capabilities into computing hardware and AI. Holding a Ph.D. in Neural Networks myself, I am particularly pleased that Planet is a critical partner in the production of infrastructure components for the decentralised AI fabric that HyperCycle is building.”



Toufi Saliba, CEO and Founder of HyperCycle, added: “While HyperCycle remains focused on the network elements for the Internet of AI there are several key components that enable that distribution, notably this partnership with Planet Computers to help accelerate our vision with the HyperAiBox and the formation of HyperAppliance that is likely to be the fastest growing hardware company which has already shipped its products into 100s of customers around the globe since its inception this Summer”



Imagery is available from https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/cxar6l7dnhsox44m7leve/h?rlkey...

AI power in homes, retail stores and offices



The HyperAiBox is designed to empower individuals with machine learning, AI computation and in-home data storage. This aligns with HyperAppliance’s vision to decentralise AI and give access to the AI computation economy to everyone on earth. Planet Computers' mission is to provide cutting-edge technology that enhances everyday life, while reducing reliance on few centralised large corporations.



The HyperAIBox is a plug-and-play device designed specifically for AI computing on the HyperCycle Network. It is compact, sleek, and several devices can be stacked to multiply computing power. The device is optimised for low power consumption (20W) and efficiency in AI computation as it distributes already computed intelligence. It features pre-installed software, allowing users to run nodes from homes, offices and retail shops, basically anywhere. The HyperAIBox is easy to use and equipped with an integrated LED touchscreen for real-time monitoring. It is designed to autonomously handle tasks and comes with updates and support from many developers including the HyperCycle and SingularityNET ecosystems. Additionally, the HyperAIBox includes WiFi 6, Ethernet ports, stereo speakers, a MicroSD slot, and Bluetooth 5.0.





HyperAiBox H1, HyperAiBox H2 and HyperAiBox H3 explained



Below are some details of the first batch variants that already shipped:



The entry-level H1 runs on a 4-core ARM Rockchip 3568 processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The 14TB SATA HDD external storage allows for hosting of pre-trained LLMs locally or operating distributed encrypted storage that can be built as modules on the device’s AI Machine.



The HyperAiBox H2 boasts an 8-core superfast ARM Rockchip 3588 processor coupled with a Mali-G610 GPU and a 6TOPS NPU for extraordinary lag-free performance. It also comes with Dual Gigabit Ethernet ports to make it easier to set up a VPN, firewall and packet filtering for protecting important data and applications. It is also Wi-Fi 6 enabled, meaning users can swiftly access data and applications anywhere, with full encryption.



The next batch will introduce the H3 variant with even more computing and modular capabilities.



The HyperAiBox is available immediately from HyperAppliance, with more details accessible at hyperappliance.ai.



About HyperAppliance:

HyperAppliance Inc, a Delaware company headquartered in California, It was initially triggered by the partnership between HyperCycle, Kor/Accel and Planet Computers. This partnership is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology devices and marks a significant milestone in the company's expansion into the AI sector. HyperAppliance is also part of the HyperCycle ecosystem and was built organically out of the intent of multiple players to satisfy the demand of hardware, software and network providers in the field of AI. Its current flagship product is the HyperAIBox as a plug-and-play device specifically designed for AI computing. It is compact, sleek, and designed to fit seamlessly into any space, allowing for stacking to multiply computing power. The device features pre-installed software for running nodes directly from home, requiring only to plug in, connect a wallet, attach a licence, and start providing AI computing on the network.



To discover more about HyperAppliance visit https://www.hyperappliance.ai









About Planet Computers:

Based in London, Planet Computers is the UK’s leading computing manufacturer. Inspired by the Psion devices of the mid-1990s, Planet Computers reimagined the clamshell form-factor for modern audiences with the launch of the award-winning Gemini PDA, Cosmo Communicator, and Astro Slide 5G. As champions of the Linux ecosystem, Planet Computers has recently unveiled its new range of mini-Linux computers – the XR1 and XR2. Alongside hardware, Planet Computers has also developed and released original software for its devices - including the popular Agenda, Notes, Airmail® and Data applications which are available to download from the Google Play store.



To discover more about Planet Computers and its vision, please visit www.planetcom.co.uk



About HyperCycle:

HyperCycle enables AI systems to communicate and collaborate efficiently. Currently, this process is slow and costly. HyperCycle improves this by offering a secure global connection system with verifiable identities, without depending on centralised parties. It provides a safe platform for AI to interact directly without intermediaries.

HyperCycle is focused on developing a critical component that facilitates rapid p2p transactions between AI machines, achieving sub-second finality in a completely decentralised setting enabling the scale needed for every single AI compute to partake in the Internet of AI. The technology operates analogously to how web browsers revolutionised human interaction with the internet or how synapses enable communication in the brain. This also means an increase in the overall intelligence due to the emergence between those multi-agent systems. To discover more about Hypercycle visit https://www.hypercycle.ai



About Kor/Accel:

Part of the HyperCycle Ecosystem, Kor/Accel is a company based in Seoul, South Korea. It operates as a startup accelerator focused on Hardware, bridging the gap between innovation and market demand in the field of Decentralised AI.

To learn more about Kor/Accel please visit https://www.koraccel.com/





