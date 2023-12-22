HRS, a European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, is taking part in the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) due to take place from November 30 to December 12, 2023 in Dubai. The conference will bring together signatory countries to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and key players in the fight against climate change.



As a major European player in the roll-out of hydrogen infrastructure for mobility, which will ultimately significantly reduce fossil fuel emissions, HRS will present its technology at a central stand in the COP28 “Green Zone”.



“COP28 is the epicenter of decision-making for the future of our planet and we are convinced that it is the best place to present our energy solutions and highlight the importance of hydrogen mobility for decarbonization. Following a year long collaboration with Philippe Starck, we will unveil HRS BY STARCK, the new sophisticated high-performance hydrogen refueling station designed to usher in a cleaner and more sustainable future.” Hassen Rachedi, Founding Chairman and CEO of HRS.



The HRS BY STARCK dispensers are integrated into HRS hydrogen refueling stations and intended for both companies and individuals. These dispensers have the capacity to supply 350 and 700 bar to all types of vehicles (buses, coaches, trucks, LCVs, cars, forklifts, etc.) in compliance with applicable standards.



Through this partnership, HRS confirms its commitment to combining technical and industrial excellence in order to develop elegant and efficient hydrogen stations that are fully integrated into the regions.



“Hydrogen is clean; it is nothingness, the ether. It is clear that HRS BY STARCK hydrogen refueling stations should be dematerialized. No particular style or design, for an object, which, like all other smart devices, has already disappeared. This refueling station of the future is almost invisible: a polished stainless steel box, a mirror with a window through which we can see that the interior is almost empty, a few strange optical illusions, known as dichroism, that make this nothingness change color.



HRS BY STARCK is elegant and intelligent energy, at the service of hydrogen, which is the minimum that gives the maximum, serving people and the future.” Philippe Starck



Watch the HRS COP28 interview



About HRS:



Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is pioneer in hydrogen mobility. European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, for over ten years, the Company has been committed to reducing transport emissions.



At its new Champagnier site (France), HRS has the mass production capacity to assemble up to 180 units a year, in record time - as little as 8 weeks.



The Company posted 2022/2023 revenue of €30.1 million. As of June 30, 2023, the company had 135 employees. (ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS).



