BAILEYS has been crowned as the nation’s favourite festive tipple, with 47% of Brits naming it as their Christmas drink of choice.



The results form part of a survey of over 1,000 people by liquor infused ice cream company LiQ, with Baileys beating the likes of prosecco, mulled wine and seasonal coffees or hot chocolates to take the top spot.



The study also found Christmas pudding to be Brits’ festive dessert of choice, garnering 31% of votes. And, not content with just enjoying the popular Irish cream brand as a drink, over a quarter of respondents stated they prefer Baileys infused cream as their Christmas pudding accompaniment of choice, second only to the traditional option of custard.



The festive survey follows the launch of LiQ’s new range of ice cream pralines which bring together two British Christmas favourites – Baileys and ice cream.



Jorgo Struyve, co-founder of LiQ, said: “Baileys has become synonymous with the festive season for many Brits in recent years, so it was not surprising it claimed the top spot. It’s become an iconic part of many people’s festive celebrations, whether they prefer to have it poured over some ice while sitting by the fire, a splash in their hot drink or drizzled over their Christmas pudding, there are so many ways to enjoy Baileys. That’s why we couldn’t think of a more perfect combination for our new pralines.



“Our new Baileys ice-cream pralines, offer another exciting way for Brits to enjoy their favourite tipple this Christmas. They can be enjoyed on their own or as an accompaniment to their Christmas pudding or favourite dessert, making them the perfect way to celebrate the festive season.”



The results of LiQ’s festive survey are also backed up by Google data which found that searches for Baileys recipes peak around the festive months, with 12,100 searches for Baileys recipes last December, compared to an average of 2,100 searches each month. Last December also marked an increase in searches by 17%, compared to December 2021 which saw 9,900 searches for Baileys recipes, showing Brits still can’t enough of the creamy Irish cream drink.



The bitesize treats are indulgent bites of smooth vanilla ice cream, infused with Baileys and enrobed in crisp Belgian milk chocolate, with an Irish cream heart.



Made to be enjoyed on their own or as a special dessert accompaniment, the ice cream pralines are ready to eat straight from the box for the perfect festive treat.



Launched in 2017 by co-founders Jorgo Struyve and Nicolas Destoop when they were students, the idea for LiQ’s ice cream pralines came from the pair wanting to market an ice cream experience for adults. The brand focuses on offering indulgent experiences through its strong partnerships with global alcohol brands such as Baileys.



Since its launch, LiQ has enjoyed immense success internationally, with its pralines stocked in more than 6,000 shops across eight countries, cementing the brand as one of the leaders in the alcohol infused ice cream market.



LiQ Baileys pralines are currently available in over 300 Morrisons stores across the nation, as well as all COSTCO stores and through delivery service Ocado.



To find out more about LiQ, including a full list of all Morrisons stores its ice cream pralines will be available at, visit: https://www.liq.cool/en



Methodology



LiQ surveyed 1,026 people in November 2023, via an online public survey. The results were then gathered and put into a league table based on percentage of votes.