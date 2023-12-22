JANA Investment Advisers (JANA), Australia’s largest independently owned investment advisory firm, has reinforced its commitment to sustainable investing, after taking part in the recently concluded 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28). With a three-decade-long legacy of delivering superior long-term investment results, JANA has set its sights on systemic change through its innovative investment stewardship initiative.



Recognising the urgency of addressing climate change and nurturing a low-carbon economy, JANA emphasises the critical role of institutional investors in driving sustainable practices across the financial landscape. JANA's profound understanding of the interconnection between environmental and social factors and long-term financial health emphasises the critical truth that 'climate risk equals financial risk’, binding the prosperity of investors to the well-being of our communities and the planet.



COP28 served as a pivotal opportunity to focus on collaborative action and JANA urges all stakeholders within the investment community to actively participate in shaping the sustainable agenda beyond COP28 - to help build a sustainable future together.



JANA's recent efforts include the development of a pioneering framework to assess asset manager alignment with net zero goals. This comprehensive assessment methodology evaluates the actions and strategies of asset managers, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and encouraging the adoption of sustainable investment practices. The framework sets a new industry standard and propels clients towards a net zero future.



Looking ahead, JANA will strengthen its stewardship program with a strong focus on critical minerals, prioritising the preservation of First Nations and biodiversity. The company envisions building a JANA Stewardship Hub that adopts a collaborative multi-stakeholder, multi-issue approach that ensures investments yield financial rewards while safeguarding local communities and ecosystems.



By shifting the focus from ESG risk management to real-world outcomes, JANA aspires to create a resilient foundation for sustainable investments, fostering a holistic approach that benefits both people and the planet.



Hear more from Georgina Dudley, CEO, and Rachel Halpern, Head of Sustainability at JANA, by accessing this video.



ABOUT JANA:



JANA is Australia’s largest investment consulting organisation and a trusted and respected partner of many of the country’s leading institutional investors. Since its inception in 1987 it has expanded its reach to over 80 institutional clients. JANA is fully management owned.



Total funds under advice as of 31 July 2023 is over A$1.3 trillion, with its Implemented Consulting clients benefiting from a scale of over A$13 billion across the broader platform.



For more information, please visit: https://www.jana.com.au.



