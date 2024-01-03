University of Sussex Business School becomes the first UK Change Leader for sustainability literacy



The University of Sussex Business School recently announced its new partnership with Sulitest, an international organisation that provides tools to test and certify the knowledge, skills and mindset on sustainability of students, professionals and organisations.



The Business School is the first UK institution to join the TASK™ (The Assessment of Sustainability Knowledge) Change Leaders programme, which aims to mainstream sustainability literacy worldwide.



TASK™ is an online tool that measures the level of sustainability knowledge of individuals and groups, inspired by the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015, and the Doughnut Economics framework.



By using this tool, the Business School will be able to assess the sustainability literacy of its students and staff, as well as to benchmark its performance against other institutions and sectors. TASK™ will also help the Business School integrate sustainability education into its curricula and courses, and foster a sustainability culture among its community.



"We are delighted to partner with Sulitest and to join the TASK™ Change Leaders programme. This is an excellent opportunity for us to enhance our sustainability literacy in pursuing our school’s vision and strategy to align our education with the global challenges and opportunities of the 21st century" says Professor Gabriella Cagliesi, Interim Associate Dean (Education and Students) at the Business School.



Ultimately, by becoming a TASK™ Change Leader, Sussex highlights their continued commitment to advancing the SDGs through its research, teaching and engagement activities.



