A staggering 92% of women believe hair loss is less acceptable in society than men’s hair loss according to a recent consumer survey by hair loss experts Nanogen. This unfortunate lack of acceptance and understanding by the public has led to 69% of women saying hair loss has made them feel depressed and 85% saying hair loss has led to stress.



Hair loss in men has long been accepted by society, but despite growing awareness of women’s natural hormonal changes (such as the Menopause, which can cause thinning hair), hair loss in women has remained a difficult subject and an even more difficult condition for women to cope with.



Only 33% of women talk openly about their hair loss, and 86% say they take steps to hide their thinning hair using products such as hair fibres. Many of the respondents to the survey say that hair loss means they can no longer go swimming, with some saying that socialising, going out in windy weather and sometimes leaving the house, are also difficult.



Hair loss affects a third of women at some point in their lives - usually during life-stage changes in hormones such as after giving birth, or post-menopause. This continues with age with half of women suffering from female pattern-baldness by 70.



From 159 people that responded to the survey from Nanogen, 37% agreed that hair loss impacted their relationships with people around them and 30% saying it had a negative impact on their sex life. For women, 61% said it made them want to socialise less, but for men this was only 39% - demonstrating the differences between how the public view hair loss.



However, there is help out there. Charities such as the Alopecia UK provide support for people with all types of hair loss, regardless of age and gender. They are also working with brands such as Nanogen to raise awareness of alopecia and the difficult impact it can have - especially for women and young people.



It is important to consider your diet when you notice hair loss - a simple lack of nutrients can have a massive impact on the strength and health of your hair and scalp. A lack of Vitamin D can be a cause of seasonal hair loss as our exposure to sunlight decreases after the summer, while Iron and zinc deficiencies can also have an impact. These are fairly easy to resolve by eating a more balanced diet or taking supplements. Watch out for crash diets that involve significant reductions in calories or certain food types - consult a GP if you are concerned about your nutrient levels.



For any women out there suffering from Hair Loss, here are Nanogen’s top 5 tips to make the most of your hair:



• Avoiding Stress - increased hair loss caused by stress is known as Telogen Effluvium. Common triggers of telogen effluvium can include childbirth, severe trauma or illness, as well as stressful or major life events. Hair loss due to stress can typically occur three months after a stressful event, with hair shedding lasting for up to six months. The good news is that telogen effluvium hair loss tends to return to normal on its own, it just takes time. If impacted, try to open up to friends or family and talk about it, focus on eating well, getting regular sleep and looking after yourself.





• High Quality Products - look for a thickening shampoo and conditioner duo that will support and care for your hair and scalp. Essentially look after the locks that you have. Look out for the following ingredients to make the most of your hair: Keratin, Hyaluronic Acid, Salicylic Acid, Pro Vitamin B5. Hair treatments (such as Serums) that use proven ingredients are usually free from side effects and can help repair the scalp and hair in around 2-4 months.



• Ways to style thinning hair - For women, as a general rule, haircuts that work well for super thin hair are those that have layers and texture. Shoulder-length or shorter hair can be flattering, removing weight to give hair more fullness, and makes it easier to add volume to the roots. A zig-zag parting is a great hairstyle for thinning hair, as the criss-cross action will hide any problem areas, while also adding extra volume. Loose ponytails or messy buns work well with receding hairlines too.



• Avoid gels or anything ‘wet-look’. Stick to small amounts of texturising sprays or light hair sprays for hold and water resistance.



• Clinical treatments - these can include Minoxidil, Hair Transplants and Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy. Finasteride is only a suitable treatment for men. Many of these come with side effects and have varying levels of success. Talk to your doctor if you have sudden hair loss, or before considering any clinical options.



• Hair Fibres - add instant volume and thickness with Nanogen keratin hair fibres. These tiny fibres attach to your existing hair using patented electrostatic charge, and can easily be locked in place with Nanogen’s locking spray.



Quote from Andrew Rayner - Managing Director at Nanogen: "It’s concerning to hear that 91% of women feel that hair loss in women is not as accepted in society as men. At Nanogen we’re committed to supporting both men and women to feel their best when it comes to their hair, and while hair loss can be incredibly hard, there are things that can be done to minimise the impact, and boost confidence at the same time."



Box Out 1:



Did you know?

On average, you lose around 80 to 100 hairs per day. If daily hair loss is any greater than 100 hairs per day, gradual thinning occurs. This becomes increasingly noticeable in later years, when hair growth slows down and cannot keep up with the number of hairs shed.

On average, each follicle reactivates around 25 times before it switches off or produces hair that is increasingly wispy and short.



Box Out 2:



How do I get the nutrients I need to keep my hair healthy?

Vitamin D - found in sunlight and oily fish. Can be supplemented with vitamins and Vitamin D enriched foods.

Iron - can have an immediate impact on hair health if deficient in diet. Found in red meat, nuts, beans, chickpeas and fortified cereals .

Zinc is found in a healthy balanced diet to include - Meat, shellfish, cheese and other dairy products, bread and fortified cereals



References to Nanogen should be hyperlinked to the following address: Nanogen.com





Full survey results from November 2023:



Statement (Agree or Strongly Agree)

Total Agree

Male Agree

Female Agree



Hair loss/thinning hair has given me less confidence

89%

84%

92%



Hair loss/thinning hair has made me feel depressed

63%

53%

69%



Hair loss/thinning hair has impacted my relationship with my partner/friends/colleagues

37%

36%

38%



Hair loss/thinning hair has had a negative impact on my sex life

30%

30%

31%



Hair loss/thinning hair has made me want to go out and socialise less

52%

39%

61%



Hair loss/thinning hair has made me feel stressed

74%

56%

85%



Hair loss/thinning hair in females is less accepted by society in comparison to male hair loss

81%

66%

92%



There are some positives to hair loss

10%

16%

6%



Hair loss doesn't bother me

14%

16%

14%



I take steps to hide my hair loss from people

86%

84%

86%



I talk openly about hair loss with other people

30%

25%

33%



Reponses

159

64

95





Nanogen’s haircare range is available at selected Boots stores nationwide, online at nanogen.com or from AllBeauty.com, Lookfantastic.com and Sephora.



Nanogen is a supporter of Alopecia UK - registered charity number 1111304 and Scottish registered charity SC044702



Ends



For more information contact: Nicola Harris, nicola.harris@nanogen.com / 07919 350851



Discover more about Nanogen at www.nanogen.com



Notes to Editors:

1. About Nanogen: hair thickening brand, Nanogen, has a range of products specifically created for thickening hair and improving scalp health. Nanogen’s reputation for excellence was established with the 100% natural Keratin Hair Fibres with which the brand made its name. The range now includes a complete routine of cleansing, conditioning, volumising and protecting products featuring innovative Hair Growth Factors, Hyaluronic Acid and Keratin. All Nanogen products are developed in the UK. Nanogen.com